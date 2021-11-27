“LeBron James and the Lakers are far too old to play defense!”: Rival assistant coach takes major dig at the King’s team for their atrocious defense this season

Opposing NBA assistant coach throws some major shade at LeBron James and the Lakers’ way about their age and defense

The Lakers just can’t get a winning streak going, huh?

After finally closing out a massive overtime win against the Pacers, this team was likely pretty hyped before their match against Sacramento… before of course, they proceeded to lose 141-137 in triple overtime.

The Lakers are now a team that’s actually below .500, going 10-11 in their 21 games. Atrocious for a team thought to be contenders prior to the season.

A large part of this has been their terrible defensive effort. Or maybe, ‘terrible’ isn’t quite the right term. After all, sometimes it feels like the whole team is taking a walk in a garden on that end, while the other team proceeds to dunk on them. So you know, not great.

Like us, countless NBA insiders and coaches have seen these defensive miscues. And it seems that one rival assistant coach has seen enough to take a major, major shot at the team.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Rival Assistant coach publicly says LeBron James and the Lakers are far too old to play defense

Yep. Someone within the NBA really went there.

Recently, after the Lakers’ triple-overtime loss at Crypto.com Arena (really rolls off the tongue, huh?), this is what an opposing assistant coach told the Los Angeles Times.

“They’re old and they can’t stay in front of anyone.”

I’m convinced that the Lakers just don’t get it! Great win for the Kings and a Horrible lost for the Lakers… at this rate the Lakers will be in the Play-In Tournament! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 27, 2021

It’s one thing to be thinking this. But to actually say it?

Yikes.

