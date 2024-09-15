“Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan…”: Kyrie Irving Names Players That Inspired His Shoe Game

Since Kyrie Irving took on the role of chief creative officer at ANTA, the Chinese footwear brand’s shoe designs have consistently impressed sneakerheads. Amid the ongoing buzz around his innovative KAI 1 signature shoe line, ‘Uncle Drew’ spoke about his inspirations behind the shoe game.

Advertisement

Irving took to his Twitch stream to honor Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as his key inspirations. He then included the cultural phenomenon, Allen Iverson, in this mix. The 32-year-old wrapped up his list by paying homage to the cult NBA figure, Stephon Marbury.

“I don’t wanna forget about the guys who inspired me too. You got Kobe [Bryant], of course, who inspired me a lot in the shoe game. MJ [Michael Jordan], of course. You definitely have AI [Allen Iverson] in there too. Even Starbury [Stephon Marbury].”

Kai names the players that inspired his shoe game (via twitch/kai11xirving) pic.twitter.com/mEWzLAzHA9 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 15, 2024

Given these icons’ impact on the sneaker business, these selections made perfect sense. For instance, MJ revolutionized the market with his signature Air Jordan line. Over time, this brand has grown into an empire. It generates an astonishing $7 billion annual revenue for Nike and is considered a case study in business success.

Bryant‘s journey to achieving immortality in the sneaker world was quite unconventional. Although he initially represented Adidas, he opted out of his contract in the summer of 2002. He soon partnered with Nike to launch his signature line. This decision has paid off handsomely, as his line has since generated millions in revenue.

In contrast, Iverson‘s Reebok shoes carry a deep cultural significance. They allow fans to embody the fearless persona of the 2001 MVP. Meanwhile, Marbury’s Starbury brand is known for its affordability, durability, and comfort.

Each shoe line has played a key role in the sneaker industry’s evolution. As a result, Irving has drawn inspiration from each to create designs that cater to a diverse audience. During the live stream, he discussed this candidly, saying,

“I did a game shoe, and then I did a course shoe which was more like affordable pricing, kinda the lower tiered shoe. And then I did some collaborations and some new innovations that had not been done before.”

Kyrie discusses the innovations he brought about in the shoe game pic.twitter.com/HQfJakZQdo — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 15, 2024

It’s fair to say that Irving is aiming to make an impact in an already oversaturated market. Can he succeed in this highly competitive arena? Let us know in the comments.