Kobe Bryant Scoffed At Tiger Woods Winning Golf Tournaments While Injured According To Gilbert Arenas: “That’s Mental Focus?”

Kobe Bryant was one of the most competitive players of all time. He never hesitated to challenge anyone, even if it was someone outside the sport of basketball. This is exactly what happened in the late 2000s. Tiger Woods had just pulled off the impossible, winning the Master with a torn meniscus. It was an exceptional feat, that many people applauded, including Kobe’s teammates. But, one person who wasn’t impressed was Kobe himself, who according to Gilbert Arenas, scoffed at it all.

The Black Mamba himself is no stranger to playing through injury. Kobe once dislocated his finger in the middle of a game. But, being the champion that he is, he just approached Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, who popped it back in. Then, almost like it was nothing, Bryant went back out on the court and played the rest of the game.

Kobe Bryant once showed off his competitive nature when presented with Tiger Woods’ mental toughness

Recently, Gilbert Arenas narrated a story revolving around Kobe Bryant and his extremely competitive nature. He recalled how there was a time Kobe was getting on the team bus after a game when he heard his teammates talking about Tiger Woods. In particular, about his incredible performance in the Masters.

Apparently, Kobe’s teammates were commending Tiger’s performance and how he won while playing with a torn meniscus. Over the years, Tiger suffered several injuries including a ruptured ACL, a neck injury, and an MCL sprain. While it isn’t known when exactly he played through the torn meniscus, it could have been anytime between 2007 and 2010.

Bryant’s teammates applauded Woods for his mental toughness, claiming he was the most mentally focused athlete in the world. It was here, that the Black Mamba took issue, and immediately pointed out that playing through an injury has nothing to do with mental focus. A statement that showed off his competitive nature and also hinted to his teammates that he was the most mentally focused.

“They on the bus, Kobe got his earphones on, talking about Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods just won the Masters probably with a torn meniscus. The players in the back were like, ‘Man did y’all see Tiger? Man that’s the most mentally focused athlete in the world right now!’. Kobe took his earphones off and said, ‘That’s mental focus? Winning something on a torn meniscus? How about coming out here and scoring 40 every night with five years hanging over your head? Now that’s mentally focused!’. Put his music back on and everybody was like, ‘Well damn!'”

From Kobe’s perspective, it probably makes sense. After all, he has showcased his “Mamba Mentality” on several occasions, playing through numerous injuries himself. So, his bewilderment upon hearing Tiger Woods receive praise is as expected. A perfect example of his competitiveness, and how he is one of the greatest of all time.

Kobe won his fifth NBA title while playing with a broken index finger

As mentioned earlier, Kobe Bryant is no stranger to playing through injuries. In fact, he reportedly played through the 2010 NBA Finals with a broken index finger. It was an exceptional performance that highlighted his “Mamba Mentality” as he averaged 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game en route to winning his fifth championship.

Kobe truly is an incredible player, one who left many an opponent in awe. His competitive nature, coupled with his desire to win is what makes him one of the greatest of all time. And, this has been on display several times throughout his career.