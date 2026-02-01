“I Have His Number”: Dillon Brooks ‘Leaks’ How To Guard Victor Wembanyama

Phoenix Suns wing Dillon Brooks is a hard man to impress. Oh yes, that explains his rather disrespectful take on LeBron James. Brooks joined streamer N3on on Twitch and claimed that the four-time champion is the most overrated player in the NBA, asserting that the Lakers legend’s time was coming to an end. He then trained his guns on a younger star: Victor Wembanyama.

Well, his LeBron take, though disrespectful, had some truth too since the King is indeed in the twilight of his career. However, his claim that he has found a solution to the Wembanyama problem sure raises intrigue.

After missing out on much of last season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, Wembanyama has returned with a vengeance. In the 36 games he has featured in for the San Antonio Spurs so far this season, the 7″4′ center has averaged 24.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Then again, it’s not just the numbers that have concerned opponents.

The French star has looked practically untouchable on his day, making athletes in the prime of their careers look like kids he loves to dunk on. It seems all the rest of the NBA needed to do was ask Brooks how to stop the Wemby express. He’s more than happy to lay it out.

“I have his number,” Brooks said, as a shocked N3on looked at him, hoping to get an explanation. “And he knows it too,” he continued.

“That’s the one guy in the NBA, I have his number. Everybody now is taking that blueprint of guarding him,” Brooks said, setting the premise before diving into a detailed explanation.

“So, you never guard him with a big, or he will see it like at the beginning of the year, like he torched Dallas up, he torched Anthony Davis. You’re going to have to put a guard on him and crawl all up in his space. Guard him like tight, the whole time, and not let him serve dribbles and keep him away from the rim,” Brooks explained.

| WATCH: DILLION BROOKS leaks the METHOD on how to GUARD Wemby and says he has NUMBER Guarding him.. pic.twitter.com/7lHv9cih3C — N3onHQ (@N3onHQ) February 1, 2026



According to Brooks, Wembanyama panics when he’s under constant pressure. He firmly believes that is what needs to be done to keep him in check. So, why aren’t people trying it out a lot more?

Well, N3on pointed out that there were only so many defenders in the league who are skilled enough to manage that. “Only so many,” Brooks reiterated, too.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Brooks has spoken about how Wembanyama is not that special. Back in 2023, when he was with the Houston Rockets, Brooks had dismissed the hype around the then-Spurs rookie by claiming “he’s tall, that’s really it.”

Sure, he is tall. But then, Wemby has proven this season that guarding him is a taller order.