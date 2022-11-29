“Ten 3-Pointers is Tied For the Most in any Quarter in Celtics History”: NBA Twitter Marvels Over Jayson Tatum and Co’s Offensive Clinic vs. Hornets

Nov 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets tip-off to start the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The no.1 seed in the eastern conference, the Boston Celtics have been playing phenomenal basketball. The controversial ouster of Ime Udoka hasn’t deterred the young roster led by the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from potentially making the Finals again.

The Boston Celtics currently own The best record in the NBA

The best offense in the NBA

The best net rating in the NBA

The best point differential in the NBA

The best TS% in the NBA

The best +/- in the NBA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 28, 2022

Celtics have the best offensive rating since the NBA merger. The gap between them and 2nd place this season is bigger than 2nd-12th. pic.twitter.com/k679SAICdr — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022

Currently viewed as the best duo in the league, Tatum and Brown have been balling, with the former a top contender for the MVP award this season. Many expect the Celtics teammates to make the All-Star starters, who have won 12 of their last 13 games.

The Jays this season. Start them both in the All-Star game or we riot. JAYSON TATUM

30.5 PPG

47.7% FG%

62.5% TS% JAYLEN BROWN

26.1 PPG

50.7 FG%

60.4% TS% pic.twitter.com/KP4WH918Pl — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 28, 2022

Hosting the Hornets on Monday night, the Celtics were off to a high-octane start, closing the first quarter of the contest, leading 45-19. The Cs hit a record ten 3-pointers, tying for the most in any quarter in the Boston franchise’s history. Surprisingly, the second-leading scorer on the team, Brown, wasn’t available during this offensive clinic.

Also read: Jayson Tatum Becomes Youngest to Join the 8000-800 Club, Ahead of the Likes of Stephen Curry

The Cs had ten 3-pointers in the first quarter and were only two shots away from behind the arc for a quarter record.

NBA Twitter reacts to Boston Celtics reigning supreme from the 3-point line.

Earlier this month, the Celtics created a franchise record, scoring twenty-seven 3-pointers against the Knicks, something they would attempt replicating against the visiting Hornets.

Ten 3-pointers is tied for the most in any quarter in Celtics history 😳 pic.twitter.com/fXkcAEMIX8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 29, 2022

30 of the Celtics 45 first quarter points came from beyond the arc 😳 Ten 3 pointers in a quarter ties the record for most made in a single period in Boston’s history. pic.twitter.com/uOGwfqQf16 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022

No Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford… and the Celtics score 45 points on 73.9% shooting and 10 3-pointers in the first quarter. Marcus Smart has 10 points and 8 assists. The Celtics also committed six turnovers and lead by 26. What an absurd team. — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) November 29, 2022

Celtics were 2 behind the 3-pointers in a quarter record btw Suns hit 12 in the 2nd quarter vs. the Rockets on Apr. 12th 2021 — Kai Gammage (@Kai_Gammage) November 29, 2022

A breakdown of Celtics’ 3-point shooting this season.

The Celtics are leading the NBA in 3P%, making 40% of their shots from beyond the arc. The Joe Mazzulla-coached team is making 16 of their 40 attempts from 3-point.

Leading the Cs roster in 3-pointers made is Tatum, making 3.3 of his 9.3 attempts.

Also read: “This Jayson Tatum Defense is Big Part of Why he’s my MVP Pick”: NBA Twitter Shouts Out ‘MVP’ as Celtics Star Blocks Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey