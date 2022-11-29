HomeSearch

“Ten 3-Pointers is Tied For the Most in any Quarter in Celtics History”: NBA Twitter Marvels Over Jayson Tatum and Co’s Offensive Clinic vs. Hornets

Arjun Julka
|Published 29/11/2022

Nov 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets tip-off to start the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The no.1 seed in the eastern conference, the Boston Celtics have been playing phenomenal basketball. The controversial ouster of Ime Udoka hasn’t deterred the young roster led by the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from potentially making the Finals again.

Currently viewed as the best duo in the league, Tatum and Brown have been balling, with the former a top contender for the MVP award this season. Many expect the Celtics teammates to make the All-Star starters, who have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Hosting the Hornets on Monday night, the Celtics were off to a high-octane start, closing the first quarter of the contest, leading 45-19. The Cs hit a record ten 3-pointers, tying for the most in any quarter in the Boston franchise’s history. Surprisingly, the second-leading scorer on the team, Brown, wasn’t available during this offensive clinic.

The Cs had ten 3-pointers in the first quarter and were only two shots away from behind the arc for a quarter record.

NBA Twitter reacts to Boston Celtics reigning supreme from the 3-point line.

Earlier this month, the Celtics created a franchise record, scoring twenty-seven 3-pointers against the Knicks, something they would attempt replicating against the visiting Hornets.

A breakdown of Celtics’ 3-point shooting this season.

The Celtics are leading the NBA in 3P%, making 40% of their shots from beyond the arc. The Joe Mazzulla-coached team is making 16 of their 40 attempts from 3-point.

Leading the Cs roster in 3-pointers made is Tatum, making 3.3 of his 9.3 attempts.

