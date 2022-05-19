“Kobe Bryant talked s*&# in my language!”: When the Black Mamba heckled Luka Doncic in the middle of a game

Luka Doncic is no stranger to being heckled by fans. However, he was once surprised to see Kobe Bryant giving him the business in Slovenian!

Kobe Bryant is one of the most sophisticated and cultured individuals to play the game of basketball. He had much experience both as a basketballer and as a human being.

Before joining the NBA and much before he worked his magic at Lower Merion High, Kobe grew up in Italy. The Lakers legend lived in the town of Reggio Emilia and even learned to speak fluent Italian.

In fact, Bryant knew how to speak three different languages, namely English, Italian, and Spanish. He even spoke Chinese at a press conference!

Learning three languages is truly impressive, but the Black Mamba also did pick up a few words from other languages, including a few swear words.

Luka Doncic was once surprised to hear Kobe Bryant swear at him in Slovenian

Fan interaction is an important part of the NBA. One of the best parts of the league is the back and forth between both the fans and the players, be it positive or negative.

One player who has been on the receiving end more often than not is Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is both loved and hated by fans across the league.

However, there was a time when Luka was shocked to hear a fan curse at him in his native Slovenian. When he turned around to see who it was, he was even more surprised to see Kobe Bryant!

That time Luka Dončić was being heckled in Slovenian at a Lakers game. When he looked behind him, it was Kobe Bryant speaking Slovenian. pic.twitter.com/DfB3AmZ9nk — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 16, 2022

Doncic has described it to be one of the most surreal moments in his young NBA career, and why wouldn’t it be? It’s not everyday you get heckled by one of the legends of the sport.