Basketball

Kobe Bryant took a jab at a $40 million TV host while picking up his Oscar  

Kobe Bryant seldom speaks out on politics, but when he won an Oscar, he supported LeBron James by refusing to "Shut up and dribble"! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
4x NBA champion Stephen Curry exceeds LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard at clutch time reveals statistics
Next Article
Kevin Garnett explained why he stopped talking trash to $155 Million Spurs Legend
NBA Latest Post
Kevin Garnett explained why he stopped talking trash to $155 Million Spurs Legend
Kevin Garnett explained why he stopped talking trash to $155 Million Spurs Legend

15x NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett shares how Tim Duncan might be one of the most…