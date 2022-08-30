Kobe Bryant took a jab at a $40 million TV host while picking up his Oscar  

Kobe Bryant seldom speaks out on politics, but when he won an Oscar, he supported LeBron James by refusing to “Shut up and dribble”!

Kobe Bryant’s never been shy to talk about the important things in life. He was a champion of the people on and off the court. Yet, his voice was one that was never heard from the front. Instead, Kobe always chose his actions to reflect his opinions.

However, on the eve of winning the greatest trophy of his life, he did not hold back and decided to start the procession with a direct jab at $40 million TV host Laura Ingraham.

Yes, Kobe was well aware of the political nature of the stance between Laura Ingraham and LeBron James at the time. And let’s chalk it up to euphoria, he decided to publically call out the TV host’s egregious statement on basketball players.

The stage was big and it was the right moment to deliver such a blow. But if it wasn’t his five championships, which trophy was more important to the Lakers Legend?

Kobe Bryant defends LeBron James while picking up his Oscar

The Mamba is that guy, he has won everything inside and outside the court. His Oscar win puts him alongside the greats of Hollywood and he chose the right stage to deliver this profound statement.

“As basketball players we’re really supposed to ‘shut up and dribble.’ But I’m glad we do a little bit more than that.” – Kobe Bryant Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill & Kelly Marie Tran presenting Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant with the Oscar for Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.” pic.twitter.com/a4D1EXSvjO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 23, 2022

Subtle. Straight to the point. Kobe delivered a line that would have stung Laura Ingraham while pleasing that of LeBron James. We are glad he took LeBron’s side on this one.

Bryant was visibly ecstatic. But he didn’t let that get to him as he summed up the atrocity of Ingraham’s vile comments in a single line.

Nearly four years later, the “Shut up and Dribble” phrase has become synonymous with a movement against oppression. Basketball players have raised their voices and are far louder than they have been.

Kobe is gone but his actions still spur us all. As for Laura Ingraham, she still runs her mouth albeit on other topics as the wrath of the NBA has seemingly quelled her fire.

