Kobe Bryant Wasn’t Just a Scorer, “Was a Dog on Both Ends”: Stephen Jackson

Kobe Bryant is revered for being one of the most skilled scorers in NBA history. However, he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for also being one of the best defensive players of his era, largely due to his own offensive prowess overshadowing his stellar work on defense. However, his peers, like Stephen Jackson, witnessed his defensive ability firsthand and rated it pretty high.

During an appearance on the Breakfast Club alongside his All The Smoke podcast host Matt Barnes, the Warriors star was asked whether the Lakers icon was a hooper, implying he worked hard on both ends of the floor, or a scorer, suggesting he only focused on getting his shots up. Jackson responded,

“He was definitely a hooper, yeah, he was a dog on both ends. Definitely a dog, not even close. Probably the mascot of the hooper.”

The retired guard played against Bryant during the prime of his career, even going against him in the postseason. He was tasked with guarding him in the 2003 Western Conference semifinals when the Spurs took on the Lakers.

Although San Antonio won the series, Bryant put on a show, averaging 32.3 points, five rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while swiping one steal. While the series is best remembered for the guard’s exceptional display on the offensive end, Jackson experienced how tenacious the five-time NBA champion can be on the defensive end.

While he may not be perceived as a dominant defensive player, he racked up enough accolades to refute any claim downplaying his ability as a defender.

Kobe Bryant was an elite defender

Bryant amassed 33,643 points in his NBA career at an average of 25 points per game. He earned 18 All-Star nods and 15 All-NBA team honors. While these achievements are often brought up when discussing the Hall of Fame guard’s career, his defensive accolades are seldom spoken about.

The Lakers icon notched 12 All-Defensive honors during his NBA career, including nine First-Team selections, a league record which he shares with Michael Jordan, Gary Payton, and Kevin Garnett. Furthermore, he finished in the top five in the Defensive Player of the Year voting thrice, highlighting how well-regarded his defensive ability was.

Injuries in the latter part of his career slowed him down and he was no longer a force to be reckoned with on either end of the floor. However, in his prime, he was a nightmare to play against, as Stephen Jackson testified.