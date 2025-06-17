“It Was Just All Bad”: Stephen Jackson Jokingly Remembers How Referees Let Kobe Bryant Cheat

Mar 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) talks with referee Bill Spooner (22) in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. | Credits- Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Few in NBA history can boast of having gone up against both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Stephen Jackson is one of them. In a recent appearance on the Fast Break podcast, hosted by Byron Scott, he shared some fascinating anecdotes about the two GOATs, especially Bryant.

Jackson spoke about a variety of things, including the difference between guarding MJ and Kobe. One of the things that stood out in his conversation with Scott, however, was the fact that the NBA refs allowed the Black Mamba to bend the rules.

As common as flopping is, this wasn’t about simply drawing fouls to get to the line. Jackson’s revelation suggested that Kobe would go all out and cheat during games. The officials would simply turn a blind eye.

“Yeahhh, they used to let him cheat!” said Jackson, about the Los Angeles Lakers legend. With a collective and harmonious surge of laughter ringing around the room, Stak wasted no time telling the story.

The former Spurs forward said, “I’m guarding Kobe, and I drive to the basket, and I kind of get fouled, and [the ref] did not call [it], so I’m talking to the referee on the way back, and I am talking to the referee, and Kobe’s coming up [with the ball and the referee said] ‘Oh stop talking, stop talking, you better pay attention.‘ Kobe just pulls up [and hits the three].“

Although shocked that the referee would say that to him during the game — especially after Kobe had just knocked down a three-pointer — Jackson, slowly losing his temper, felt the need to fire back. Unfortunately for him, neither the shot nor the call went his way. “So I get the ball. You know, I am turning now! I face up, post [and] shoot.“

According to Jackson, as he took the shot, Kobe slapped his arm, but there was no call, even though the referee was allegedly “right there on the baseline,” Jackson said. With his anger at a fever pitch, Jackson turned his full attention to the referee instead of Kobe, once again resulting in a bucket for the Black Mamba.“I’m losing it now, you know — I was a hothead. I’m going off on the ref. I’m talking to the ref while running back, and you know, I’m crossing half court, still jawing at him… and Kobe launches one… Cashhhh!”

Jackson didn’t sound angry. His words were laced with humor and admiration. Still, he made it clear that Kobe often got the benefit of the doubt during crucial moments — a fact he teased but ultimately respected.

He jokingly accused referees of giving Bryant a pass, highlighting how superstars can [allegedly] influence NBA officiating. Though he half-joked about Kobe “cheating,” Jackson admired his ability to control the game’s tempo under pressure.

Stak’s candid memories show that basketball tests players mentally just as much as it does physically. Kobe’s legacy wasn’t just about stats — it was about skill, psychological warfare, and a presence that overwhelmed teammates, opponents, and sometimes even the referees.