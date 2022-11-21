“Kobe Bryant Will Drop 70 on You!”: 4X NBA Champion Recalled How He Messed with Michael Jordan, Used 6FT 6” Lakers Guard’s Name

There are very few players who have had the honor of playing on the same team as Michael Jordan. Even fewer can say the same about playing with both him and his carbon copy Kobe Bryant.

However, John Salley is one of those very few. Salley was a part of the 1996 Chicago Bulls and played on the Lakers from 1999 to 2000. He was also fortunate enough to win 4 championships in his career.

The man had the opportunity to witness greatness twice and to this day he claims one thing. Kobe is better than MJ!

Also Read: Post Signing a $25 Million Deal, Michael Jordan Was Almost Slapped with a Paternity Law Suit by Ex-Wife Juanita Vanoy

John Salley would claim Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan just to piss off the GOAT

There are a few people who get to play with the greatest of the great. John Salley has played with two of them, Kobe and MJ.

Having played with both, Salley has a good idea of who’s better. Well, John consistently claims that Kobe Bryant is better, but not in public. He only mentions it when Michael Jordan is around.

“Man Kobe Bryant, “At 27, dog he was killing it…dog he would have gave you 70”. You know I’d say that just because I was talking to the greatest. And he’d go, “Aw Sal! There you go with this, you’re always starting some sh*t,” and I was like, “I don’t know man…you can’t go left, the kid can go left, you can’t do this, his jump shot is better!”. You know…just to mess with Michael!”

Safe to say Salley knew what he was doing. But, luckily Michael Jordan took it all in good jest. After all, Kobe was his little brother in the basketball world.

MJ gave the world another crying meme during Kobe Bryant’s funeral

All the comparisons aside, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were close. They shared a big brother-little brother relationship. That is why MJ was devastated upon hearing of Kobe’s passing. Jordan even spoke at Bryant’s memorial, where he brought some humor to an otherwise solemn event by giving the won’t another crying meme.

“I’m gonna have to look at another crying meme” -Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/7SDIncQK4Z — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

They truly had a special bond. One that transcended beyond basketball, and one that they both cherished dearly.

Also Read: Working for Michael Jordan’s $175 Million Investment, Daughter Jasmine Was Worried about the Goat’s False ‘Last Dance’ Stories