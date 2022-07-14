Kobe Bryant would bang on Lakers teammate’s doors at 5 AM after partying, showing his Mamba mentality

Kobe Bryant would hang out with you, go to parties, and even drink provided you woke up at 5 AM the next day at went to the gym with him.

Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA personalities of all time. Bryant suited up for the purple and gold his entire career, and had a rather celebrated life in Los Angeles. The Laker legend is said to be one of the most influential players who managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” philosophy into the minds of his millions of fans around the globe.

The Mamba had one of the best resumes. In an illustrious 20-year career, Bean was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive player, won an MVP, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and even has the ASG MVP trophy named in his honor.

Apart from being one of the most decorated players in NBA history, Kobe also had a work ethic that no other player could try and replicate. He also always strived to be the best version of himself.

Over the years, we’ve heard multiple stories of Kobe putting his Mamba Mentality on display and hitting the gym at absurd hours. This particular anecdote, while similar, revealed the condition Bean put on his teammates whenever they wanted to go out to party and drink.

“I hung out with you, now you come hang out with me”: Kobe Bryant

Kobe prioritized practice sessions over everything else. Even though this meant he had to miss parties and get-togethers. However, Bryant did have one condition set if his teammates wanted him to join them for parties.

Years after his retirement, Bryant revealed that he would only go out and even drink if his teammates were ready to wake up at 5 AM the next day to hit the gym. Bryant further said:

“We will all go out. We will go out together. I will drink with you, right? But the next morning, I’m banging on your door at 5:00 in the morning ‘let’s go!’ ‘Where are we going?’ ‘I hung out with you now you come hang out with me, this is what we do, all right? Let’s go!’

We’re going to the gym, we’re working out. We hit the bus, we go to practice, we play that night and they’re dead. They’re like – lesson learned.”

Not many players are able to make the kind of sacrifices Kobe Bryant made in his life. And that why not many players are able to reach the success Kobe witnessed in his career.

