“Kobe Bryant would tell you the difference between 06 and 09, was Pau Gasol!”: Kevin Durant takes aim at the Lakers legend’s legacy during his prime 

According to Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant needed the help of Pau Gasol to win the titles in 2009 and 2010. And for once, we can agree!

Kevin Durant has been on a rampage for a while now. He has been going back and forth on Twitter, taking his sweet time to dissect his play, diss his haters, and even stir up the pot with some takes.

Over the course of a few hours, he has enraged and dismissed opinions from the towns folk of Twitter. All the while, we reckon, sipping on a glass of wine.

Late-night rants don’t get much better than this and Kevin is here to school these “kids” with some basketball knowledge. His latest take? Saying that Kobe’s prime between 05-09 was not fueled by individual motivation.

According to Durant, Bryant’s purpose during that time rapidly changed from just chasing individual numbers to hunting for championships as soon as Pau Gasol came into the picture.

This is not the hottest take for the night but perhaps one that warrants a little attention. We will do our best to understand KD and dissect his viewpoint.

Ima be real, bean would tell u the difference between him in 06 and him 09 was the addition of pau Gasol and having a chance to really chase a chip. https://t.co/7LJqttF41d — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Kevin Durant thinks Kobe Bryant without Pau Gasol would not have won a championship!

The addition of a big man like Pau Gasol is what facilitated Kobe to perform better and chase a championship. Kevin Durant thinks that is the case.

We find it hard to disagree with him. Kobe was in his prime in the 2005-06 season. He averaged 35.4 and yet didn’t make it past the first round. His scoring prowess was unmatched that year. It was also the same year he put up 81!

It was evident he needed something more. The eventual addition of Pau Gasol helped him get to the NBA Finals in 2008, his first appearance in 4 years.

While they lost that one, the Lakers came back to win back-to-back titles in 2009-10. We find it hard to argue or disagree with KD. It does make sense that Kobe would win after securing a big man of Pau Gasol’s caliber.

