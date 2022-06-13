“There’s nothing basketball related that I struggle with, I disagree with you”: Kevin Durant checks Twitter user for claiming he couldn’t playmake

Kevin Durant defends his playmaking by telling a Twitter user that there is nothing he struggles with when it comes to basketball.

Kevin Durant is up there with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady as perhaps the most versatile offensive weapon in the history of the NBA. The fact that a near 7-footer has a set-point of another foot above his head for a shot makes him virtually unblockable. Mix in the unpredictability of his pull-ups and he becomes unguardable.

Hoping Kevin Durant misses has been a strategy that opposing defenses have utilized for well over a decade now. NBA fans did however, see a glimpse of what it would be like for ‘The Slim Reaper’ to be swarmed on defense this Playoffs when the Nets faced the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets were poised to be championship contenders and instead became the only team in the entire 2022 postseason to be swept. KD went on to shoot merely 38% from the field in 4 games against Jayson Tatum and company. His saving grace throughout the series was the free throw line as he maintained his aggression for the most part.

Kevin Durant goes at Twitter user for calling out his playmaking skills.

Kevin Durant seems to be wanting to get all of his frustration out before heading to bed as he’s been chirping back-and-forth on Twitter with fans all night long. One interaction that was quite intriguing was a fan calling him out for not passing out of double-teams efficiently enough.

Durant responded by saying, “I highly disagree with this take. I don’t believe I struggle with anything basketball related.”

I highly disagree with this take, I don’t believe I struggle with anything basketball related 🤷🏾‍♂️. https://t.co/rgUk4EZAPs — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Passing out of double teams on the catch while posting up on the wing has been part of Kev’s game for quite some time now so the fan is quite mistaken here. KD does not get trapped as high as Steph Curry does so the possibility of passing out of that double team is low.

The problem the Nets faced against Boston was their rotations. Even if Kevin Durant made the right pass out of the double team, guys like Marcus Smart and Robert Williams made the right rotations to get the Net out of rhythm, resetting the play.