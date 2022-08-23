Kobe Bryant’s $136 million contract led to him forcing Lakers All-Star to black out

Kobe Bryant and his work ethic are no secret to the NBA fandom.

The Lakers legend was renowned for his extreme drive and passion to be the best in the game. Kobe and his “Mamba Mentality” inspired many in the league.

Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Demar DeRozan – the list of NBA stars who have taken Kobe’s persona to their heart is endless. Despite his untimely passing, his legacy continues in front of our eyes.

Also read: Phil Jackson would have to flip a coin if he had to pick between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Bryant was an icon in Los Angeles. Kobe’s passion fueled all his teammates and his leadership skills were widely remarked upon.

The Lakers and Kobe won 5 NBA Championships during their time together. Kobe’s legacy in purple and gold transgressed around 2 decades and saw many a different roster.

One such NBA star who shared time with Kobe at LA was Caron Butler. Butler was a two-time all-star and had quite the repute in his time in the league. Although he wasn’t quite the star when he landed in Sunny Los Angeles, he still was an established co-star to aid Kobe.

Butler describes his introduction to LA and Kobe and it is as “Mamba-esque” as they come.

How did Kobe welcome Butler to the Lakers?

Butler describes how Kobe signed a $136 million extension with the Lakers from 2004 to 2010, around the same time he was moved to LA. Kobe proceeded to ask Butler if he wanted to “blackout”. Unfamiliar with Kobe lingo, Butler accepted the offer.

To note is the context. Bryant was fresh from signing one of the biggest contracts in NBA history and invited a new teammate to “blackout”. What else could it mean?

Kobe’s idea of blacking out was quintessentially Kobe. Bryant invited Butler to meet him at 7 a.m. Maybe Butler should have caught the drift then. But, an unassuming Butler proceeded to realize what a “blackout” meant.

Kobe went on to engage Butler in a rigorous set of training. Reps of shooting on the move and multiple other exercises later, Butler literally started seeing black spots. Kobe had successfully “blacked out” his new teammate.

To think a man can be possessed to improve a day after getting himself north of $100 million is baffling. Generational wealth isn’t all for a generational talent.

Also read: ‘Ball hog’ Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status