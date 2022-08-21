‘Ball hog’ Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status

Kobe Bryant has recorded 6,306 assists throughout his career, the 2nd highest by a non-point guard in NBA history.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest athletes the sporting world ever saw. The Black Mamba played the game of basketball with the utmost integrity, giving it every ounce of his blood and sweat.

Representing the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his career, Bean had racked up quite the distinguished resume. Hanging the boots back in 2016, after 19 years as a pro, Bryant concluded his eminent career with a ridiculously long list of achievements. A few of the 6-foot-6 guard’s accolades include 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, an MVP, 2 scoring titles, 5 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs.

Kobe was one of the most prolific scorers that ever walked on the NBA hardwood. Averaging 25 PPG throughout his career, Bryant had an insanely deep offensive arsenal, being a nightmare for the defense to contain.

Kobe Bryant follows LeBron James with the most assists in NBA history for a non-PG

Despite being one of the most accomplished superstars in the history of the game, Bean is often criticized for being a “ball hog”. However, the stats say otherwise.

Even though Bryant’s 4.68 assists per game, ranks him 151st on the all-time list, Kobe recorded a total of 6,306 assists throughout his career.

While Kobe ranks 33rd all-time on the assists list, the swingman has the 2nd most assists by a non-point guard in NBA history following LeBron James (10,045). Michael Jordan, also considered a “ball hog” ranks 43rd on the all-time list with 5,633 assists.

After being the first player ever to reach the 30,000 points, and 6,000 assists mark, Kobe had an amusing response.

Kobe on getting 6,000 assists: “It means I pass more than people say.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 1, 2014

Whether you believe that Kobe was a “ball hog” or not, Bryant certainly knew what it took to win, while making his teammates better players.

