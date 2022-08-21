Basketball

‘Ball hog’ Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status

'Ball hog' Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Mick Schumacher says $10 Million of ridiculous expense plays part in lack of German drivers in F1
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
'Ball hog' Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status
‘Ball hog’ Kobe Bryant had 6,306 dishes, eclipsing idol and mentor, Michael Jordan, in all time status

Kobe Bryant has recorded 6,306 assists throughout his career, the 2nd highest by a non-point…