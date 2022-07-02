“Kobe Bryant’s 1963 Chevy Impala went for $221,000!”: Why a Chevrolet car from the Laker legend’s garage went for six figures

Kobe Bryant passed two years ago and yet, his belonging is entering collector’s item territory. His 1963 Chevy Impala went for $221K!

Why did a 1963 Chevrolet impala go for that much money? Well for starters, the car belonged to Kobe Bryant. Since his demise, almost all of his items have gained a notorious rise in value.

Of course, as it belonged to a legend like Kobe, everyone wanted to bid. Owning a piece of machinery that the Laker legend himself once cherished is a worthy addition to any collection.

Secondly, the car was extremely souped-up. It was a low-rider with a custom paint job and a fully rebuilt engine. There was also a state-of-the-art hydraulics system, to help it achieve that low-rider look.

The interior of the car was also heavily worked on. It featured custom white leather upholstery and royal blue piping along with a carpet of the same color. There were also Swarovski crystals studded on the car.

Vanessa Bryant’s gift for Kobe was this 1963 Chevy Impala As it turns out, the car was a gift for Bryant from his wife Vanessa. She enlisted the help of West Coast Customs for the job. The car was given as a gift all the way back in 2006. The Lakers legend sold it in 2013 and a buyer picked it up a year later. Buy Kobe Bryant’s custom 1963 Impala for just $125,000. [STORY: http://t.co/Fm6fxrDDwJ] pic.twitter.com/vKh8Oxlyye — Lakerholicz.com (@Lakerholicz) September 8, 2013 Just last year it was put up on the auction block. After several bids, the car finally went for a staggering $221,000! Who brought Kobe Bryant’s car? We don’t know. The bid came from Indiana, which was the only disclosed information. Whoever it was, he sure will be lucky to own a piece of machinery that the five-time champion himself used to own.

