Basketball

“Kobe Bryant’s grandmother really rejected Wilt Chamberlain for prom”: When the Lakers legend revealed his grandmother studied with ‘The Big Dipper’

“Kobe Bryant’s grandmother really rejected Wilt Chamberlain for prom”: When the Lakers legend revealed his grandmother studied with ‘The Big Dipper’
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"It is good to see Ferrari up there" - Lando Norris relieved to see 'partner' Mercedes knocked off their perch by Red Bull and Ferrari
Next Article
"Overtaking easier than before" - AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly delighted new regulations have enabled Haas and Alfa Romeo to join midfield battle
NBA Latest Post
“Kobe Bryant’s grandmother really rejected Wilt Chamberlain for prom”: When the Lakers legend revealed his grandmother studied with ‘The Big Dipper’
“Kobe Bryant’s grandmother really rejected Wilt Chamberlain for prom”: When the Lakers legend revealed his grandmother studied with ‘The Big Dipper’

Kobe Bryant once revealed that his grandmother studied with Wilt Chamberlain and even turned him…