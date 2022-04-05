Basketball

“The center position is suffering, they have lousy centers in the NBA”: Wilt Chamberlain didn’t mince his words in 1987 when talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and company

“The center position is suffering, they have lousy centers in the NBA”: Wilt Chamberlain didn’t mince his words in 1987 when talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and company
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Catch cans not feelings" - Conor McGregor talks about Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania Night 2 appearance 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“The center position is suffering, they have lousy centers in the NBA”: Wilt Chamberlain didn’t mince his words in 1987 when talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and company
“The center position is suffering, they have lousy centers in the NBA”: Wilt Chamberlain didn’t mince his words in 1987 when talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and company

Wilt Chamberlain once said in the late 80s that the center position is suffering deeply…