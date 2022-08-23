Kobe Bryant’s hatred for the Pistons led to him getting $136 million from the Lakers and Lakers alone

In 2007, Kobe Bryant was considering a trade away from the Lakers. However, a proposition from the Pistons was enough to make him stay!

There are a few players in the history of the NBA that have dedicated themselves to one team. The likes of Jerry West, Bill Russell, and Dirk Nowitzki come to mind.

Another legend who stuck through thick and thin with his team was Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba spent all 20 of his seasons as a professional player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His dedication to the team won him five NBA championships, an MVP award, and multiple All-Star appearances and All-NBA selections. A legacy so great, that the franchise retired both his No.8 and No.24 jerseys!

However, there was a time when it looked like he wouldn’t be a Laker for life. In 2007, Kobe seriously considered switching teams but changed his mind when Detroit came calling.

Kobe Bryant chose to stick with a significantly weaker Lakers team for $136 million rather than be traded to the Detroit Pistons

15 years ago, a 29-year-old Kobe Bryant was seriously considering his future with the Lakers. So much so that his camp was putting out feelers for potential trades.

The likes of the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers were mentioned. Even Mavericks owner Mark Cuban admitted that he felt a deal was done to bring Bryant to Dallas.

However, the Lakers’ intuition to test the Black Mamba’s resolve helped them keep their greatest asset. Kobe decided to continue with his $136 million Laker contract after the front office finalized a trade with the Pistons. Forcing him to exercise his no-trade clause!

It truly is one of the biggest “what if’s” in NBA history. Luckily, his hatred for Detroit allowed him to become a Laker lifer.

