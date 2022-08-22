Patrick Mahomes has a LeBron James, Kobe Bryant like aura around him according to $65 million NFL legend

Patrick Mahomes is impacting the NFL at a high level, and one NFL legend believes he’s just like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in his approach.

The Chiefs quarterback has ascended to incredible levels very quickly in his career. He threw for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. Only other quarterback has done that, and he’s in the Hall of Fame. Of course, that quarterback is Peyton Manning.

He reached the AFC Championship round that year too, but he would fall to Brady’s Patriots. The next year, Mahomes took his team back to the AFC Championship and won. He then led a stunning comeback in the Super Bowl against the 49ers, taking home the Super Bowl MVP award as well.

Mahomes is already one of the best players in the league, if not the best, and he can only go up from here. He signed a 10-year, $503 million deal in 2020, and with the talent he has, he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Patrick Mahomes is just built different. This throw is insane! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0RsnYRahGM — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 21, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless destroys Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury; advises Kyler Murray to call his own plays

Patrick Mahomes earns comparisons to LeBron James, Kobe Bryant

Mahomes is already being talked about among the game’s best including Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers currently. Additionally, one NFL legend believes he has the same aura around him that LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have.

NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman who has a net worth of $65 million gave Mahomes his flowers. After Mahomes’ heroics in the 2022 playoff game against the Bills, Aikman said that his aura compared to those of the NBA legends.

“The quarterback [position] now is impacting games at a level that we have not seen seen before,” Aikman said. L“ike a Lebron James or a Kobe Bryant does, or did, in basketball. These [football] games all come down to the last five minutes and in that sense, it’s a lot like basketball too.”

In a way, Aikman made a great point. Kobe and LeBron were revolutionary in what they brought to a team. Kobe’s offensive wizardry transformed the Lakers into title contenders, and LeBron is one of a kind with the way he plays an all-round game.

Mahomes has a long way to go in his career, and if his early season dominance is any indicator, he’s going to be very successful in the league just like LeBron and Kobe.

“The QB now is impacting games at a level that we’ve just not seen before, like a LeBron James or Kobe Bryant does or did in basketball.” —@TroyAikman Troy Aikman and @ryenarussillo discuss how football’s most important position has evolved into making an even larger impact. pic.twitter.com/iPRixnPN3W — The Ringer (@ringer) January 24, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady proved billionaire Michael Jordan wrong after the NBA GOAT came after him during a golf match