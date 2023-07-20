“Kobe Bryant’s Nephew Loves You”: 3 Months Before $56,000,000 Contract, Austin Reaves Fulfilled Lakers Legend’s Sister’s Wish Amid Playoffs Frenzy

LA Lakers’ ace Austin Reaves recently appeared on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast. The appearance revealed a heartwarming story involving Reaves and Shaya Bryant, who is the late Kobe Bryant’s sister. During the NBA Playoffs, Shaya reached out to Barnes to request a special favor for her son’s birthday whose favorite player is Austin Reaves. Barnes conveyed the request to Reaves, who gladly accepted the invitation. Reaves sent a message, which led to his young fan breaking down in tears out of sheer astonishment.

Austin Reaves grew up as an avid Kobe Bryant fan. The Hillbilly Kobe has mentioned that he looked up to the Lakers legend as a kid. However, things seem to have gone full circle. Now, it is Kobe’s own nephew who is growing up as a Reaves fan.

Austin Reaves wished Kobe Bryant’s nephew on his birthday during the NBA Playoffs

Austin Reaves has gone from strength to strength on the court in recent years. However, it seems as if he is also a top bloke off the court. All The Smoke’s Matt Barnes used his podcast appearance as an opportunity to thank him for wishing Kobe’s nephew. Shaya Bryant had reached out to Barnes during the Playoffs. While Matt Barnes did not know Austin personally, the 25-year-old obliged and ended up sending a heartwarming birthday message:

“So I hit Austin man, it was about three months ago. I even think it was during the NBA playoffs. And Shaya Bryant, who is Kobe’s sister, hit me up and said that her son, Austin is his favorite player. Shaya was like, Do you know Austin? I don’t know him. Please, it’s my son’s birthday. I’m like shit, but it is during the Playoffs. But Kobe’s nephew loves you, and it was all cool. Austin sent him a birthday message. I sent it to Shayad, and her son broke down in tears. I sent it back to him. Like bro, that sh** meant a lot. So Shaya wanted me to personally thank you for that Birthday message.”

Despite never having talked to Bryant’s nephew, Austin brought him to tears with his heartwarming birthday wish. Shaya Bryant was left thankful, while Barnes seemed genuinely impressed with Reaves’ approach. Apart from being a top professional, Reaves also seems like a decent individual off the court.

Austin Reaves had to apologize to LeBron James over the 2012 Kobe Bryant meme

There is no secret that Reaves grew up as a Kobe fan. Bryant was often compared to LeBron James who was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to championships with the Lakers.

LeBron won his first ring in 2012, giving Reaves the opportunity the same year to ridicule him. Reaves had posted a tweet ridiculing James’ lack of championships compared to Kobe.

When he joined the Lakers, the tweet resurfaced, leading to an apology from Austin Reaves. LeBron, as one would expect, did not mind, and ended up laughing off the meme, according to Bleacher Report.