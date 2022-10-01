Kobe Bryant’s Team Beat Their Competitors by a Whallop, Showing Off Just How Much They Had Improved

Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness knows no bounds – even his kid’s team shared the same mentality.

With a two-hashtag post, Kobe Bryant took the internet by storm. For he had not only defeated a local rival with his girls’ team, but he had also annihilated them. Beating them 115-27, Bryant and his team won the match with a margin bigger than Kobe’s epic performance against Toronto in 2006.

The best part about this post was not the score, but the story behind it. Having lost to the very team that got battered 2 years ago, Kobe instilled a sense of revenge in each player he coached. It took him two years to make sure that they were on the right track, and boy how.

The rivals made improvements of their own. better their total by about 5 points. But the Mambas still had 2 hard 8s over them. Petty as it may be, Kobe and his team needed that motivation to get better, just like he did when he was younger.

Kobe Bryant instilled the Mamba mentality in everyone – saying Swish, Kobe every time someone makes a shot now is emotional

People live their lives knowing that one part of them has the spirit of the Mamba in them-that is enough to call Mamba a legend. Legends never die because they live on in people’s hearts, and in Kobe’s case, their actions. The Mamba mentality has inspired some of the most well-known athletes today and will continue to do so.

The league has not been the same since his retirement, with each season getting progressively harder to digest. While a staunch Laker fan would agree with every word of that statement, he would much rather have Bryant alive and retired than pass away so untimely.

In a way, each basket his proteges make has a bit of Kobe in them. In a way, he’s like a Horcrux. He did not think he could split his soul into so many pieces, but he lives on, forever. for that, and that alone, Mamba is never out.

