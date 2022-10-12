“Kobe Probably Made This!”: Paul Pierce Fondly Remembers How Black Mamba Made All Tough Shots, Even While Getting Elbowed in the Face

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. There was no shot the Black Mamba couldn’t make even with an elbow to the face.

In 1996, the NBA was introduced to the second coming of Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets, shortly before being traded to the LA Lakers.

Twenty seasons in the NBA and numerous individual accolades and championships later, he is now remembered as one of the greatest of all time. A player who took the league by storm.

Perhaps what was most iconic about him was his scoring. The Black Mamba was a machine, capable of scoring even the toughest of shots, no matter who blocked his way.

Kobe Bryant made tough shots even while being elbowed by Paul Pierce

The Black Mamba was known for two things during his 20-year NBA career. His ‘Mamba Mentality’ and his relentless scoring ability.

Kobe could make any shot, no matter how impossible it looked. This includes a shot that possibly went in after he got elbowed in the face. Just ask Paul Pierce, the one doing the elbowing.

It certainly looks like a tough shot to make, if not a painful one. Bryant was certainly feeling the pain, especially with Kevin Garnett pushing him at one end and The Truth smacking him on the other.

Just one of the many pitfalls Bryant had to face during the height of his and the Lakers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics. One that raged for a good three seasons.

Kobe had his most intense rivalry with the Boston Celtics from 2008 to 2010

In his 20-season career, Kobe Bryant had numerous rivals. However, none were more intense and entertaining than his rivalry with the Boston Celtics. One that saw him lose a Finals in 2008, but then get one back in 2010.

It’s hard to disagree, especially considering the monsters be was facing. Taking on the likes of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen was no easy task.

