“Kobe Type Shots”: Kyrie Irving’s 2016 Finals Brilliance Put Into Perspective By Shaun Livingston

The NBA world witnessed Kyrie Irving reach the pinnacle of his basketball prowess during the 2016 NBA Finals. His stellar performance helped the Cavaliers snatch the championship away from the Golden State Warriors. Eight years later, Shaun Livingston invoked Kobe Bryant’s legacy to highlight Irving’s talent.

On Knuckleheads Podcast, Shaun reflected on the former Cavs guard’s seemingly unstoppable performances during the last three games of the Finals. The 38-year-old pointed to how Irving’s relentless effort to create his shots was reminding him of Bryant’s gameplay.

“Kyrie was on a different level. The shots he was hitting, you know, them was Kobe [Bryant] type shots, like, shot-making. I’m getting to my spot and then it don’t matter, I’m shooting the fade.”

Livingston’s praise remained justified, considering Irving‘s consistency amid all odds. For context, the Cavs entered Game 5 with a 1-3 deficit. Many counted them down and out. But ‘Uncle Drew’ wasn’t buying into that. He shot 17-24 from the field to score 41 points in this away clash. This performance led the visitors to a 112-97 win and kept their hopes alive.

Game 6 in Cleveland was a rollercoaster. Irving’s 23 points on the night consequently gave the Cavs much-needed confidence. The hosts eventually secured a hard-fought 115-101 win to force a Game 7 back in California.

This gave Irving a perfect opportunity to make a name for himself and he seized it with both hands. Particularly in the final minute of the game, he mirrored the Black Mamba’s style of play. The 8x All-Star shot a side-stepped three-pointer over Stephen Curry to give his team a three-point lead. This game-winning shot secured the championship for the Cavs for the first time in its history.

This incident filled Livingston with regret. The former Cavs player had predicted that Irving might make such a move in the crunch moments. However, he realized this was too late.

“What’s cold is I played with Kyrie in Cleveland. So, I have seen him do it before. I have seen him hit game-winners. The one-two hesi off the right… So, I know he got that in him. It’s that clutch. He got that. He want it too. Not only is he gonna make it, he gonna take it. So, it was hard watching that.”

These dramatic aspects made that series truly iconic. It broke records and shattered expectations before turning the improbable into reality. Much of this was due to Irving’s exceptional performance, which cemented his place in NBA history.