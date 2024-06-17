Kristaps Porzingis’ Availability For Celtics-Mavericks Game 5 Looks Bleak As He Continues To Nurse His Injuries

Since arriving at the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis has become a key cog of their roster. His absence from Game 4 of the NBA Finals consequently left a massive void, paving the way for their humiliating 38-point defeat against the Dallas Mavericks. The fans now want him back in the lineup for Game 5 at any cost, as the Celtics remain a win away from creating history.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Celtics faithful, Porzingis’ long injury history still prevails. As per the NBA’s latest injury report, the 28-year-old is dealing with a dislocation of the posterior tibialis in his left leg. This condition often results in pain and swelling around the ankle, decreasing the patient’s mobility. The Unicorn has been listed as ‘questionable’ for game 5, and will most likely not suit up if the condition worsens.

This injury only worsens his record. After missing 25 games in the regular season, he missed 12 games in the playoffs as well. As good as Porzingis is, his injury-prone nature is a mark against him, especially if his absence results in another Mavs win tomorrow.

During both these occasions, the franchise had prioritized his recovery over everything else. However, the upcoming home game possesses much higher significance. If the game is close heading into the 4th quarter, we might see Joe Mazzulla and his staff throw caution to the wind and play the Latvian in hopes of ending the series at home.

Mazzulla hinted precisely towards this during his media appearance on Sunday. “Going to talk about that before we start [practice]… I’m not sure kind of where he’s at. But he’s trying and doing everything he can to try to put himself in a position to be out there. I know that for sure,” he mentioned.

Porzingis is definitely aiming for the same. After all, his contributions could significantly boost the franchise’s chances of winning the championship.

That said, the Celtics also remain well-positioned to put up a fight without the services of Porzingis. During the regular season, the franchise went 21-4 in his absence. Their remarkable form continued during the playoffs, registering a 10-2 run without the Latvian center, and they mounted a daring comeback in game 3 in Dallas to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

These factors tilt the odds in favor of the Celtics to a large extent. Can they capitalize on this in Game 5? Or will Porzingis’ injury be a blessing for his former employers the Mavericks?