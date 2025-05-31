“Celtics Have a Bold Front Office”: Amid Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis Rumors, NBA Insider Claims Brad Stevens Might Surprise Everyone

Just a year after winning their first championship since 2008, the Boston Celtics are already being forced to tear it down — at least somewhat. Boasting one of the NBA’s most expensive rosters over the past two seasons, and with the team’s projected roster cost nearing $500 million next season, Boston must make some changes.

Advertisement

With or without a torn Achilles, Jayson Tatum was never going anywhere. He’s the clear face of the franchise and arguably a top-five talent in the league. Jaylen Brown, who has proven himself as a star in his own right, likely won’t be on a new franchise next season either. But the rest of the roll is one big question mark right now.

Many have predicted that Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis will be the biggest casualties of Boston’s financial purge. Holiday was essential to the Celtics’ 2024 title, but he’s clearly declined this past year. Porzingis, meanwhile, has proven to be among the NBA’s most injury-riddled bigs. Neither would bring back a great value.

NBA insider Sam Amick did mention another name that he doesn’t see the Celtics moving off, though they could under the right circumstances. “I mean, Jrue would be the natural pick [to be traded]. Derrick [White] would surprise me, but then again … The Celtics have a bold front office,” Amick said on The Athletic NBA Daily.

The Celtics were able to win a championship by making vital acquisitions through the trade market. Brad Stevens and Boston have often taken advantage of other teams’ poor roster decisions to make the improbable possible. If Stevens isn’t able to get a meaningful deal done for his top trade options, he could continue to move down the list.

While the veteran insider expects the Celtics to first test the trade waters on Holiday and Porzingis, Derrick White could be on the move if he can help Boston remain competitive under the tax.

“If Derrick is the one who can, you know, replenish your roster in the kind of way that can keep you close to the level that you were before, then I could see them doing that,” Amick continued.

Amick also mentioned that the Golden State Warriors may look to acquire White this offseason, sending Jonathan Kuminga Boston’s way. But with the league’s newly-implemented CBA, it will be difficult for any NBA team to keep more than two star-level contracts on the roster.

With White scheduled to make $28 million next season and at least two more years remaining on his contract after that, the veteran guard possesses one of the best value contracts in the NBA. The Celtics may be forced to part with him, acquiring several younger, cheaper replacements in any potential deal.

Unloading White would be a massive help to a Celtics team desperately trying to avoid a devasting luxury tax bill. But if Boston isn’t able to continue to win at the same level they were with White, saving the extra millions won’t be worth it in the long run.