Kristaps Porzingis' Availability Receives Disappointing Update Ahead Of Game 1 Of Celtics-Pacers

Advait Jajodia
Published

Kristaps Porzingis' Availability Receives Disappointing Update Ahead Of Game 1 Of Celtics-Pacers

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts to a foul call while playing the Miami Heat during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games. After a six-day rest, Joe Mazzulla’s boys will suit up tonight as they begin their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately though, whether or not Kristaps Porzingis can be among those that take the floor still remains a cause for concern.

While the Indiana Pacers have added only one player – Bennedict Mathurin – to the NBA’s official injury report, the Boston Celtics have added two. While Xavier Tillman is listed as only ‘questionable’ (personal reasons), Kristaps Porzingis has unfortunately been confirmed to be ‘out’ for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics star, who has had to deal with a slew of injuries across his career, is sidelined due to a right soleus strain. During Game 4 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat, the Latvian hurt his leg.

Initially, the medical staff claimed that the center had only suffered “calf tightness” and was allowed to return to the floor no longer than a few minutes later. However, Porzingis was later examined for longer before being handed the diagnosis he has had for the majority of the playoffs.

For the longest time, the 7ft 2” player was seen walking around in a cast. Later, fans were pleased as he was able to set foot on the floor and participate in non-contact drills. Ahead of the series against Rick Carlisle’s boys, the unicorn was also seen doing an intense session on the stationary bike.

Despite the progress made by Porzingis, the Boston Celtics have yet to set a timeline for the star’s return to the lineup. However, the head coach revealed being “optimistic” on the matter. Speaking about the rehab process, he said,

“Great place. He’s (Porzingis) working hard every single day to make as fast as a recovery as he can. He’s there through everything. It can’t go underestimated how hard he works trying to come back in a timely fashion.” per Noa Dalzell

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kristaps Porzingis would be out for at least Games 1 & 2. So far, Al Horford has taken his place as the starting center, and it is likely the Celtics will continue to use the veteran in Porzingis’ absence for these two games. Luke Kornet will also is also expected to see an increase in his time on the court.

Even though the Pacers’ frontcourt trio of Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and Aaron Nesmith are in great form, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are projected to clinch the win at the TD Garden tonight. However, one can expect Tyrese Haliburton and co. to give the #1 team in the East a run for their money.

