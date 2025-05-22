Charles Barkley Disagrees With Reggie Miller On The Motivations Behind The Pacers’ Successes

The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals after a decade. Led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton, they have surprised many by defeating the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals. How did they pull off this impressive feat? Three NBA greats have weighed in with their insights.

One of those legends is Reggie Miller, a key figure in the Pacers’ last finals run in 2000. He believes Indiana’s motivation comes from being fired up after Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA, according to an Athletic poll. “When your peers come out and say you are overrated, not only did that light a fuel underneath him, but it lit a fuel under the Pacers,” he said on the pre-game broadcast on TNT.

On the panel alongside Miller was four-time NBA Champ Draymond Green, who jumped right in on the Knick Killer’s take. “I agree they are playing for him,” said Dray. “They are playing to prove something for him and the togetherness of this group is what has carried them.”

“They made Cleveland look disjointed because of how together they were, and that’s the sign of a great team,” added Green.

“Disjointed” would be an understatement. The Pacers put their foot on Cleveland’s neck after stealing Game 2 on the road—and they never let up. Ultimately, Indiana won in five.

However, Charles Barkley wasn’t sold on it just being the Haliburton show. “I think the reason the Pacers are here is Siakam,” claimed Chuck. “I think he’s the most underrated player in the NBA. He’s the best player on their team, but he’s the most underrated player in the NBA.”

“He’s one of the few players in the NBA who you never run a play for and he still gets you 26,” added Barkley.

Green, Miller, and Barkley all had valid point to be fair. But Haliburton perhaps, did get ticked off having earned the most overrated honor, considering some incredible moments he has had in the post-season alone.

That said, the 25-year-old insists he’s fine.

“I must be doing something right if that’s the case. I’m good. I could care less,” he said after the Pacers went up 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

But Barkley giving love to Siakam might be his best analytical take of the year. The Canadian star has excelled in every facet whenever Indiana needed him most. He led the team in scoring and rebounding during the regular season, once again proving that he’s one of the toughest players in the league to guard. And his incredible performances have carried on into the postseason as well.

With all the betting odds stacked against the Pacers facing New York, can they keep overachieving? Or has Haliburton and the team’s magic finally run out?