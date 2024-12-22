Kwame Brown Blames LeBron James For Making ‘Pill Incident’ Look Sneaky, Claims It Was Likely Pain Medication

LeBron James is revered for his longevity. He is universally lauded for playing at an All-NBA level over two decades into his career. However, a small section of fans believe that it isn’t humanly possible without performance-enhancing drugs. They claim the league overlooks it to protect the reputation of its biggest asset to continue making money off him. The believers of this conspiracy had a field day on social media after he was seen popping a pill during the Lakers’ win over the Kings. However, Kwame Brown rubbished the idea of it being some kind of PED.

The former first-overall pick, and one of James’ biggest critics, believes the pill was most likely an anti-inflammatory drug to help him deal with his left foot injury. He said on the Kwame Brown Bust Life podcast,

“I’ve seen people in the comments section say, ‘I’ve never seen an NBA player take a pill on the sideline.’ I’ve seen it all the time and I’ve done it. I’ve taken Advil on the sideline. I’ve taken [indomethacin] before the game on the sideline. I’ve seen players get hurt and take [indomethacin] on the sideline in the middle of the game… So let’s debunk that. If LeBron is having foot problems, it would make sense he’s taking [indomethacin] on the bench.”

However, Brown believes James and the Lakers training staff should have been more careful given the PED allegations. He added,

“There’s a better way to distribute medicine… With his allegations, I 100% agree this was a bad look. He should have never done it like this… Now the way it looks, it looks like some sneaky business. If it’s Advil, if it’s [indomethacin], why is it such a sneaky thing?”

LeBron caught popping pills on the sideline 🧐pic.twitter.com/8ekto7DyTi — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 20, 2024

While Brown never lets an opportunity to call out LeBron James pass by, even he, as an ex-NBA player, couldn’t help but laugh off suggestions that he was taking a PED courtside knowing that the fans’ eyes and TV cameras were panned on him. But this isn’t the first time the former Wizards center has defended a fellow pro from scrutiny.

Kwame Brown came to Michael Jordan’s defense against PEDS allegations

When Michael Jordan unretired for the second time in his career in 20o1 to play for the Wizards, he was 38 and three years removed from his last game. Many believed he’d embarrass himself on the court. However, he held his own, averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

He was no longer ‘His Airness,’ but still had enough bounce to be able to dunk once in a while. Jordan’s impactful performances at 38 prompted speculation that he was on PEDs. However, Brown rubbished those rumors. He said on his podcast,

“I can say 100% that’s ‘cap. MJ wasn’t on anything. At 38, at 39, 40 years old, MJ wasn’t outrunning any other young guys. MJ wasn’t coming down the lane tomahawk-dunking on anybody. He was very old, and you could tell this was an older guy out there with young people.”

Jordan and Brown did not see eye-to-eye during their time as teammates in Washington. However, that did not stop the retired center from defending the six-time NBA champion from baseless allegations.