“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you weren’t carrying anything”: Shannon Sharpe Claps Back at Bucks MVP for Calling Out Kevin Durant

With Kevin Durant joining the likes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul as the third All-Star for the Phoenix Suns, fans have been criticizing the former for hopping from one superteam to the other. Parting ways with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, KD joined the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors, then formed a union with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and now his switch to the Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the millions of fans and analysts from around the world who didn’t appreciate the Durantula’s move to the Suns. Of course, there must be many other players in the NBA who may be condemning the Slim Reaper, however, only the Greek Freak went on live television on called him out for it.

In an appearance on The Daily Show, the 2-time Milwaukee Bucks MVP said:

“You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title,” said Giannis to Durant. “How about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team?”

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a shot at Kevin Durant. 🤣 (🎥: @TheDailyShow) pic.twitter.com/d8ZYeZNK0z — theScore (@theScore) February 28, 2023

“I don’t think it was cute”: Shannon Sharpe

When the clip went viral, every personality from the basketball fraternity wanted to share their two cents. Shannon Sharpe was only one among the many, who didn’t appreciate Antetokounmpo for calling out the 2014 MVP.

“I don’t think it was cute,” Sharpe said.

This isn’t the first time Giannis is calling out a player on live TV. Back in 2020, during the All-Star Game draft, the Bucks forward rejected picking James Harden on his team as he wanted someone who would pass him the ball. The UNDISPUTED analyst brought the same incident to light.

“He’s had this before. Remember the All-Star Game? ‘You’re not gonna take James Harden?’ ‘No, I want somebody that’s gonna pass me the ball’.”

The 54-year-old former NFL star concluded by attacking Antetokounmpo. Sharpe exclaimed that Giannis didn’t always carry the Bucks like he proudly stated. Clapping back at the 7-footer by talking about all his failures, Shannon said:

“Giannis, you gotta remember now, you talking about carrying the team. Remember what you was doing before you traded for Jrue Holiday? Remember when what you was doing before Khris Middleton came of age? Let me tell what you did… You lost the Eastern Conference Finals, you lost in the conference finals, you lost in Eastern Conference first round, you lost in Eastern Conference first round. So you weren’t carrying anything anywhere.

You’ve turned into an unbelievable player. You are a top 2, top 3 player in the NBA currently. But let’s not pretend that you’ve been doing this your whole career cause you haven’t.”

Giannis jokes on ‘The Daily Show’ he can teach Durant how to carry his team: “It wasn’t cute and was unnecessary. Remember what you were doing before you traded for Jrue Holiday and before Middleton came of age? You weren’t carrying anything anywhere.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/tSnwxrfhU7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2023

NBA Twitter react as Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a shot at Kevin Durant

As soon as the clip from the episode went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with reactions. While there were many who were adding fuel to the fire, several other users didn’t appreciate Antetokounmpo for the same.

I mean he ain’t lying — Orygames1 (@orestes202) February 28, 2023

Ironic asf because bro is on a superteam himself — . (@Kd7_Szn) February 28, 2023

Giannis acting like he wasn’t a Kyrie Irving/James Harden injury and KD toe away from being sent home in the second round 💀 — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 28, 2023

Other clips from the episode revealed Giannis’ true opinions on the newest Suns member. Lauding Durant for being one of the best scorers in league history, Antetokounmpo praised Kevin:

“KD, you are one of the best scorers to ever play this game. I respect your game. You know, you lead by example for 15 years. You were my favorite player growing up.”

Giannis hates this, it’s not even funny. pic.twitter.com/VbSREOPKsG — K (@YvKrose) February 28, 2023

