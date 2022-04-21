“Jalen Brunson is a poor man’s Fred VanVleet!”: NBA scout GOES OFF on Mavericks star, despite 41 point outburst in Game 2 vs Jazz

NBA reporter reveals negative comments made on Mavericks star Jalen Brunson in relation to a certain Raptors star

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Jazz vs. Mavericks an absolute rollercoaster ride so far.

In game-1, the two teams seemed to be matching on every level before Utah finally took the win. And during game-2, the Mavericks seemed to hit an important shot at every moment before they leveled the series at 1 apiece.

At this point, it seems like this could go either way, with fans unable to predict just where it goes. But apparently, that hasn’t stopped certain scouts within the NBA from dulling out some… unsavory comments on a certain Mavericks star.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA scout calls Jalen Brunson a watered-down version of Fred VanVleet after game 2 of Jazz vs. Mavericks

Honestly, we’d say Jalen Brunson hasn’t been too bad at all during this series.

Sure, the man only had an inefficient 24 points in game-1. But, to the man’s credit, he paired that along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, which definitely brought up the value of his performance. And then, he, of course, had his monster 41 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 60% from the field and from three.

But, as we said earlier, that apparently hasn’t stopped an unnamed NBA scout from dulling out some discouraging words on the man, as per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Take a look.

“Jalen (Brunson) is a poor man’s version of Fred VanVleet.”

Before we say anything else, we will say that Fred VanVleet is hardly a bad player by any measure. But still, calling him a poor man’s version of him isn’t exactly the best is it.

However, if that’s all the help Luka Doncic needs, who cares, right?

