“Kwame Brown, you’re right, Kobe Bryant wouldn’t have looked at the stat sheet because you’d have 0 points”: No Chill Gilbert Arenas goes nuclear while roasting Kwame for his take on LeBron James looking at the stat sheet

Kwame Brown was quite scathing, and unfairly at that while chastizing LeBron James for looking at the stat sheet. Gilbert Arenas used Kwame’s Kobe Bryant example against him in an Instagram reply to this story.

Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas were teammates for a single year with the Washington Wizards. Gilbert Arenas was the incoming star who’d signed a big contract with the Capitol team. Kwame, meanwhile, had been playing like a certified bust in his 2 years in the NBA.

According to Gil, there was a brief struggle between the duo for who’d be the first option that year. The two haven’t really seen eye-to-eye with each other since that time.

Their relationship took an ugly turn in May 2021. This happened because Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson had joked about Kwame on their podcast. There were several ugly exchanges between all parties involved, but the fire ultimately died down.

Kwame went on to talk with Gilbert Arenas on YouTube. There were quite a few bones of contention between the two, but they hashed it out over the Internet.

However, it seems that one particular Kwame Brown comment about LeBron James recently has ticked off Gil.

Gilbert Arenas roasts Kwame Brown for his LeBron James comments

With regards to LeBron James checking the stat sheet during a Lakers game timeout, Kwame had this to say:

“When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know on why the Lakers are losing…he should’ve never been put back in the game…Kobe would’ve never done that.”

Kwame is factually incorrect about Kobe Bryant when he says this. As a matter of fact, Kobe was renowned for picking up footage from the very game the Lakers would be playing during halftime, dissecting it for his teammates and showing them how he responded to certain situations.

A player should be aware of the game situation properly. If (s)he misses a crucial piece of information, that could cost them. On the other hand, extra information can always be handy. Even in a losing situation, checking the stat sheet at the correct time helps players critique themselves better.

Gilbert Arenas seems to be thinking on the same lines. The execution of his critique on Kwame, however, is peak No Chill Gil style. These are some words he wrote in an Instagram comment:

“Kwame Brown, you’re right! Kobe Bryant would’ve never looked at the stat sheet. Because he knew your a** had 0. The whole arena knew you had a Krispy Kreme (Donut) extra glaze with the hot light on clown.”

The roast in full can be found in this tweet.

Gilbert Arenas sends shots at Kwame Brown “You’re right, Kobe would have NEVER

looked at the stat sheet because he KNEW your ass had 0” 😳 pic.twitter.com/eh6VkRoc47 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 19, 2022

I think it’s safe to say that Gilbert has swung the pendulum of their kerfuffle in his direction for now.