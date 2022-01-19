Basketball

“I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come playoff time!”: Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis

"I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come play off time!": Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"I wouldn't be shocked if he stopped"- McLaren boss says F1 should not take Lewis Hamilton for granted
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come play off time!": Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis
“I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come playoff time!”: Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis

Stephen A. Smith should rename his show from First Take to Outlandish Take – there…