“I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come playoff time!”: Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis

Stephen A. Smith should rename his show from First Take to Outlandish Take – there is no way he believes half the things he says.

Controversial statements fly fast and on a regular basis on First Take. Max Kellerman and Stephen A. have always made sure the viewers of the show always had something to speak about because there were no regular vanilla statements from them, ever. While Max Kellerman is known best for his “I WANT IGUODLA!”, Smith might have his own for wanting Ja over Giannis.

He literally states everything Giannis won in the past year like they weren’t HoF caliber accomplishments. Those are the trophies some players literally play their whole careers without even coming close to sniffing, and yet the guy who hasn’t set foot on a professional court has the gall to say they aren’t anything crazy.

Ja Morant is on track to emulate the great Derrick Rose and his career path, but Giannis is on another level. One of the greatest two-way players the game has ever seen, Ja Morant should not be held in the same conversation as the Greek freak. Yet, Stephen A. Smith thinks he is above him right now in the MVP race, and his choice list as well. That’s like saying a holiday in Mykonos is great and everything, but a New York trip in the winter is much better.

.@stephenasmith thinks Ja Morant might be more valuable than Giannis in the postseason 👀 “I can’t sit up there and definitively say I’d rather have Giannis [than Ja] come playoff time!” pic.twitter.com/zwB69BadqD — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2022

Stephen A. is a Knicks fanboi – He literally acts like a girl listening to her favourite boyband when talking about them

How can one man make mental statements like these with a straight face, nobody knows. Him and Skip Bayless would literally go blue in the face when they face each other. No disrespect to Ja Morant, but there is no way he would be able to beat Giannis be it at a 1-1, or a team game. While both of their games are essentially superb, a two way player takes precedence over just an offense first guy.

This is what twitter fans had to say about this statemtent:



That is literally one of the most mellow comments to have for something as ridicilous as this statement.

Somebody mute his mic — dareaper (@dukeboy73377525) January 19, 2022



Fans have finally understood what this “sports Journalist” really is: the bias this man has is unreal.

Rather have a 3rd year player then the guy who dropped 50 in the finals and won finals mvp? pic.twitter.com/fklkZG4ZZI — Shu 🥶 (@kumoshu_) January 19, 2022



This reaction is literally everyone right now after listening to a soon to be 55 five year old man fangirling over a guy who was born 4 months before the supposed Y2K.



Frankly, it would make much more sense if he was confirmed to be on it, because there is no other reason why anyone would say this on a live television show and on the internet.

Unless it isn’t the Knicks or his personal favorite players, the First take man has absolutely nothing to offer apart from just pure hare for successful basketball players. And that is there for everyone to see.

