Kyle Kuzma Reminisces Over 2017 Lakers Sunmer League Squad

Jul 17, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) reacts after being named Most Valuable Player of the Finals after the Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League final at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma was in Los Angeles over the weekend and even posted about it on X. This had many Lakers fans speculating if their 2017 first-round pick was coming home. Despite Lakers fans’ speculations, nothing has materialized since then and the 28-year-old’s post could mean nothing at all. However, the possibility can’t still be completely discarded. In other words, Kuz’s recent post was part of a string of Lakers-themed uploads as the Washington Wizards guard posted on X an intriguing photo of the LA side’s 2017 Summer League team.

The NBA’s 2K25 Summer League is in full swing as reports from Day 1 in Salt Lake City have been flooding social media. But with basketball action once again gripping the NBA, Kyle Kuzma, who was in Lake Town [for what appears to be the California Classic leg of the tournament], decided to go down memory lane and recall his 2017 Summer League team, which consisted of some serious heavy hitters.

Among the 12-man crew, there were some big name prospects, like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart, and Thomas Bryant. Reminiscing about that star-studded 2017 roster, Kuzma wrote, “What a time”.

Kuzma also shared a picture of a few players from the squad, which included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart, and Kuzma himself.

Since they departed from the Lakers, most of the players on the roster have balled out. For instance, Alex Caruso has turned into one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA since his emergence on the 2020 Lakers squad. But he left in the 2021 free agency as the Lakers prioritized acquiring Russell Westbrook over re-signing him to a higher sum.

Additionally, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart are both on playoff-contending squads with Ingram also making an All-Star appearance since leaving California. As for Kyle Kuzma, the 28-year-old was traded away as part of the Russell Westbrook move and found his groove in Washington, even solidifying himself as a franchise star.

However, it’s pretty obvious that Kuz still has a piece of his heart in LA.