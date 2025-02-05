“Kyle Kuzma Makes the Bucks Better, But They’re Not Contenders”: Chandler Parson Analyzes Milwaukee Side Trading Khris Middleton

The Bucks are the latest team to trade away a franchise staple ahead of the deadline. On Wednesday morning, Milwaukee agreed to send Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. The deal severs the organization’s ties to Middleton, who has played for the Bucks since 2013. Although the deal isn’t a blockbuster trade for a star, former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes the Bucks are better. However, he doesn’t think this move makes them a contender.

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his immediate reaction to the Middleton-Kuzma trade. Kuzma is having his worst season since joining the Wizards, but the Bucks are hoping he turns his season around. Parsons believes that will be the outcome now that he is in a winning environment. But he doesn’t think Kuzma’s impact puts the Bucks ahead of the teams higher than them in the standings. He said,

“It makes them better, I don’t know if it puts them in the category with the Cavs, with the Celtics, with the Knicks. It’s somewhat of a lateral move, but Khris Middleton’s best basketball is behind him, and Kyle Kuzma can fill that hole.”

Parsons believes acquiring Kuzma is a bit of a lateral move but still improves the Bucks today. Middleton was having his worst season since his sophomore year and looked a shell of his former self averaging only 12.6 points per game. Milwaukee relegated the former three-time All-Star to a bench role, since he couldn’t produce at the level he once did.

Kuzma isn’t doing much better, averaging just 15.2 points per game. However, at 29 years old, there is more room for growth with Kuzma rather than with a 33-year-old Middleton.

Middleton’s best basketball days are behind him

Milwaukee is a middle-of-the-pack offensive team. They are currently ranked 13th with a 113.7 offensive rating. The front office hopes that Kuzma can improve that with his ability to shoot the ball as well as create for himself.

In Washington, Kuzma was the primary scoring option for the Wizards. He will now transition to a similar role to what he had with the Lakers during their championship run. He provides Milwaukee with another scoring threat to expand their offensive versatility aside from Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee did extensive research on Kuzma before deciding that he was the right choice for them. They believe he can help the team “play fast on offense and be more effective in transition.”

It will be interesting to witness how Kuzma fits along two ball-dominant players in Lillard and Giannis. Regardless, the Bucks added a young player in his prime who is certainly capable of raising their floor.