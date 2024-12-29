mobile app bar

Kyle Kuzma’s Mother Karri Heavily Hints at Son Wanting a Trade from the Wizards

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kyle Kuzma and Karri Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma and Karri Kuzma
Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram

Sidelined since late November with a rib injury, Kyle Kuzma’s fourth season with the Washington Wizards has been rough. While the veteran forward has been thrown around in trade rumors for several seasons amid Washington’s downward spiral, Kuzma’s mother, Karri, seems to believe a move will be happening sooner rather than later.

Karri took to X, quoting a post reporting that the Wizards are actively pursuing deals for the 29-year-old. The post featured Marc Stein’s report that Kuzma is seeking a way out of Washington amid another disastrous campaign for the franchise.

Karri shared her thoughts on the post in one phrase, “I’ll sit this right here.” Her comment indicated that the 2020 NBA champion will be finding a new home before February’s trade deadline.

The Wizards have seemingly started to prepare for life without the veteran forward during his injury recovery, increasing the minutes of younger talents like Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie. With both of the exciting young talents playing well for a team going nowhere this season, the writing has already been on the wall regarding Kuzma’s departure from DC.

Karri’s public proclamation only adds more fuel to these fiery trade rumors.

Kuzma’s numbers have noticeably dipped in the 12 games he did play this year, with his 15.8 points per game average a near seven-point dip from his 2023-24 average (22.2). The 29-year-old has also been struggling with the worst shooting efficiency of his career, shooting 42% from the field and just 27% from deep, albeit in a very small sample size.

Still, this doesn’t take away from the value he could bring to a contender in need for a forward. The eight-year veteran has proven capable in both a supporting role, as he did during the Lakers’ championship run, and as a lead man, as much of his tenure with the Wizards has been.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these