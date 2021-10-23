“Kyrie Irving ain’t going nowhere”: Nets front office reportedly rejecting trade offers for anti-vax All-Star despite him sitting games out continually

Kyrie Irving may well be on the trade block in the eyes of the uninformed outside world, but Sean Marks is in no mood to deal him just yet.

The Nets have gotten off to an iffy start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They went to the Bucks’ building on ring night and got absolutely blown out in the first game of the season.

They recovered to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the next game. Kevin Durant had to put in some real work, going for a monster triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists on the night.

The team clearly needs a few more games and more floor time in order to gel well. They have all the talent in the world to make a real fist of their championship fight this year. Their problem? Their 3rd best player and possibly most accurate shooter is out of action.

Also Read – You bum a** ni**a! That’s why my son got more money in the bank than you’ll ever have! Chris Paul trash talks DeMarcus Cousins after flopping against him in the game.

Kyrie Irving has shown no signs of budging from his anti-vax stance. He continues to sit out games as the Nets soldier on in their championship hunt this year.

Neither Kyrie nor the Nets have gained anything from this situation yet. If Irving was hoping that he’d get enough eyeballs and momentum to ease the vaccine mandate, he’s failed.

However, his situation has also gotten a ton of other front offices interested in acquiring the mercurial talent.

Nets front office reportedly rejecting trade offers for Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly fielded offers from quite a few teams for their eccentric point guard. Kyrie Irving isn’t really a man who you can read, based on what he says and how he says it. But it is clear that as a Brooklyn boy, he’d be peeved to go to another team.

The Nets don’t really NEED Irving to come back to action, but that’s $40+ million of dead cap they’re carrying right now. Sean Marks, however, seems resolute in his stance of keeping Kyrie on the team. At least, that’s what reports around the league claim.

Sources: Multiple teams continue reaching out to the #Nets regarding a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Brooklyn however, is “clearly sitting tight” right now, as one WC executive tells me. In other words, even if the Nets were to move Irving, it wouldn’t be anytime soon. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 23, 2021

How good would the Brooklyn Nets be with another capable player who’s actually taking the right shots?

Also Read – I’d like to be traded, there’s no alternative! When Kobe Bryant submitted a trade request from the Lakers on a radio show in 2007, but walked it back.