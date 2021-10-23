“You bum a** ni**a! That’s why my son got more money in the bank than you’ll ever have!”: Chris Paul trash talks DeMarcus Cousins after flopping against him in the game

Phoenix suns are a different team since Chris Paul joined them last year and took them to the NBA finals.

The Phoenix Suns superstar might be one of the best point guards to ever do it, but he’s also one of most skillful actors in the NBA. The guy flops around on the basketball court like dolphins in the water.

While his antics are fun to watch being in the audience or in front of a television, it’s not so fun when one is playing against him and he shimmies them after scoring and on the other end of the floor fall like a leaf if touched, sometimes earning a foul.

When you’re taking it to the basket guarded by Chris Paul and he falls in the process without you doing anything to him and referee calls for an offensive foul, there won’t be many other instances on the court where you’ll be more livid than that.

That’s the part of being Chris Paul, he gets under your skin. He surely goes under DeMarcus Cousin’s skin whenever they face each other.

Chris Paul and Demarcus cousins having at each other in a decisive game

The last time they faced each other was in the 2021 Conference Finals. It was Game 6. Phoenix was up 3-2 in the series, Chris Paul was having a great night. The 6-foot point guard was drawing to basket when 6’10, Boogie Cousins had the slightest of touch, well after Paul had finished his landing. But the 11-time All-Star flopped so hard, it made Boogie mad.

It looks like CP3 was telling DeMarcus Cousins to get out of there as the foul was being reviewed. pic.twitter.com/E89zkROmUg — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2021

Cousins got a technical foul for that and to sit on the bench after that, where he had some words for CP3.

“You wonder why nobody f–k with yo weak ass.” Boogie to CP3 🗣 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/Hf2mEVVrZq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2021

Even Chris had something to say to Cousins, which reports say, only Pat Beverley heard and the Clippers guard then went on to making Chris flop again,

Chris Paul instigated Clippers in WCF Im hearing. CP3 told DeMarcus Cousins: “You bum ass nigga! That’s why my son got more money in the bank than you’ll ever have!” Bev heard it, didn’t like it & pushed the Suns PG. #ClipperNation #NBA #WeAreTheValley #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/h7tRF5jLj1 — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) July 19, 2021

Paul could have had a career in acting right? The Clippers guard was suspended for the next/last game. The last game wasn’t going to be Game 7 as the Suns would defeat Clippers in 6 games.

