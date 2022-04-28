“Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat and is saying other people are living in a Fantasy??”: NBA Twitter rips apart Nets’ star for his rebuttal towards Stephen A Smith

Nets star Kyrie Irving gets roasted by NBA Twitter for his reply to Stephen A Smith regarding his upcoming contract extension

The Brooklyn Nets shook the NBA world several times in the last year and a half. Last January, they brought James Harden to the already existing duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. This year, they were forced to trade him, went from the #2 seed to barely getting a play-in spot, and got swept in the first round.

All this has led to people questioning the future for the Brooklyn duo. With Kevin Durant signed till 2026 and Kyrie Irving’s free agency coming up, there have been a lot of talks. One of the names that has been heavily against giving Kyrie a deal is Stephen A Smith. The ESPN analyst doesn’t trust Irving at all, and he hasn’t tried to even conceal the same.

I would NEVER give @KyrieIrving a long-term contract again! He CANNOT be trusted! pic.twitter.com/QNMzdw0vQm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 24, 2022

This did not sit right with Kyrie, who got back at the analyst with a tweet.

Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

NBA Twitter fires back at Kyrie Irving for his ‘Fantasy’ comment

Kyrie Irving is an interesting personality. While everyone loves what he does on the court, often Kyrie is disliked because of his antics off the court. Uncle Drew has strong beliefs, which arent scientifically accurate always. He’s part of the infamous flat earth group.

After his post, Kyrie got trolled on Twitter big time.

Dude believes the Earth is flat and is saying other people are living in a Fantasy?? Riiight — Saint 😈 (@SaintXLO) April 28, 2022

To be fair you get paid millions of dollars to play a game — The Best Is Net To Come (@bestisnet) April 28, 2022

the real fantasy is that youre a winning player https://t.co/B1QAonRyYs — Zoro (@ShadirRimzy) April 28, 2022

Your job is a fantasy for many too. Cannot have your cake and eat it too. Part of earning this much, is the scrutiny that comes with it. https://t.co/i1Sq9MVM9c — Parmeet Baweja (@parmeet_baweja) April 28, 2022

Kyrie Irving thinks he’s above reproach but only when it’s considered negative and after a loss, you can’t have it both ways, you can’t expect praise and admiration when you win and crickets when you lose, that’s not real life, that’s a fantasy. https://t.co/Yp1xqWQprm — GoodSense (@Since19854) April 28, 2022

Well, I guess the Nets have a rough few months ahead of them, at least till the next season starts.