“In a video game yes, in real life no, the best ability is availability”: NBA Twitter reacts to reports of Kyrie Irving asking for a 5-year $248M max deal

According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, Nets guard Kyrie Irving could ask for a 5-year $248M extension, sending social media into a tizzy.

Controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving, continues to dominate the headlines despite the Brooklyn Nets getting swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs. The former champion has made more noise off the court than his performances on the hardwood lately.

Irving’s anti-vaccination campaign is something the NBA had never witnessed. The superstar had refused to budge from his stance, with the Nets initially refusing to allow him on a part-time basis but overturning the decision later.

Over the years, the seven-time All-Star has gained the reputation of being unprofessional and selfish. In his three seasons with the Nets so far, Irving has played 103 of the 226 games. In some cases, Irving would announce his absence from a game only a few hours before the tip-off.

Thus with reports of Irving possibly getting a $248M contract, NBA Twitter couldn’t keep calm with this news, considering Uncle Drew’s history with controversies.

NBA Twitter reacts to reports of Kyrie Irving’s alleged 5-year $248M max deal.

There is no denying that Irving is one of the most skilled players to ever step on the NBA hardwood. However, his erratic ways of functioning have made him the ideal villain for many. His unprofessional nature and absenteeism continue to keep him in the news.

Why are people struggling with this?

All NBA 1st team? NO

All NBA 2nd team? Once

MVPs? NO

Scoring titles? NO

Led league in steals? NO

Led league in assists? NO

Now add the headaches.

Now add his bad playoff performances between BOS and BK. Is that worth 5-years $250M?? — bayelrey80 (@bayelrey80) April 27, 2022

To play how many games. 20? — (@mavburnerr) April 27, 2022

You’ll make it back on ticket sales but won’t be enough to win a ring — Jake frm Statefarm (@Coach_Jay_Hammy) April 27, 2022

Is he worth it yes does he deserve it NO — Raygun34 (@jaclark2491) April 28, 2022

why would you pay 248 mil to a side kick — ⌖ (@flawlesskash) April 27, 2022

Hell no… he will find a reason next season not to play… the best ability is AVAILABILITY… Sad to say but he’s not worth anything but a one year contract if I was a GM… I don’t trust him — Uncle Demi (@UncleDemi) April 27, 2022

In a video game yes. In real life no. — Matt Christensen (@Aggiesalltheway) April 28, 2022

Well, there is no denying that Irving is worth every penny talent-wise. However, his availability continues to be a restraint.