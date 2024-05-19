Kyrie Irving Claims He Had To Fight Back Tears When Addressing The Mavericks After Winning Game 6

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have reached the Western Conference Finals following a remarkable Game 6 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The franchise’s ascension to this playoff stage despite their competition seemed to have overwhelmed Kyrie Irving. As a result of this, the 32-year-old shockingly revealed that he was on the edge of tears after the game.

Advertisement

During a post-game interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Irving expressed his inner feelings on the triumph, stating, “I’m doing my best not to be so emotional right now because this is probably the hardest series I’ve ever had to go into and it felt like all the pain and all the sacrifices were worth it”.

Kyrie Irving, after Dallas advances to the Western Conference Finals: “I’m doing my best not to be so emotional right now because this is probably the hardest series I’ve ever had to go into… This is just our moment and I think it’s time we enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/Xa0MkFL7t6 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 19, 2024

Irving may seem like he is being a bit dramatic at first. However, the more one leans into his situation, the more sense this seems to make. After all, the world of criticism that has been on the player’s shoulders for the last couple of years is not a burden just anyone can bear. Additionally, the number of injuries the franchise has had to face already this season is no joke either.

And of course, on top of all these, there is an element of personal glory as well.

Kyrie Irving returns to the Conference Finals

Before the recent win, 2017 was the last time Irving had reached the Conference Finals. At the time, he was with the Boston Celtics but played a very minute role due to sustaining injuries at the time. So, this triumph puts an end to this slump, marking his comeback to the top of the pecking order.

The 2012 ROTY has played a major role in the Mavericks’ surge to the top during this postseason. In the 6 games against the OKC, the Mavs guard registered 15.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game, bringing serious quality and experience with him.

During Game 6 in particular, Irving showcased his caliber with an impressive 20-point display. Going 7-14 from the field and 3-4 from the deep, he aided the Mavs to close out the clash and seal their seats to the Conference Finals. Additionally, it also extended his mind-blowing closeout game record to 14-0.

So, the momentum remains in favor of the Mavs at this stage. However, they are bound to face a strong challenge in the form of either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round.

Irving and the team will certainly utilize the upcoming days to prepare for this obstacle. After all, with the team remaining just two steps away from the championship, the crafty star is set to do everything in his capacity to ensure a repeat of the glory he felt after winning the 2016 NBA championship.