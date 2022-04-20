“Kyrie Irving donated $200 to a homeless man, and the league fined him $50K”: Nets’ superstar was fined by the NBA for obscene gestures and profanity

Nets star Kyrie Irving was seen donating $200 to a homeless man a little while before the league fined him $50,000

On Sunday, we saw the start of probably what’s the best series we’d see in the playoffs this season. The Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets and gave us a brilliant Game 1 to kick things off. The game had everything one would have wanted. We saw amazing Celtics defense, their great teamwork, and of course, the ISO gang.

We also saw what playoff basketball does to fans. Kyrie Irving, as expected, got his share of boos from the salty Celtics fans. However, things got chippy with fans, which resulted in Kyrie gesturing the middle finger and blurting out profanities.

Kyrie got a lot of support as well as backlash for his actions toward the fans. However, he stands by what he did, and the league slapped him with a $50,000 fine for the same.

The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $50,000.

Kyrie Irving gave $200 to a homeless man, days before getting fined 50Gs

Kyrie Irving is a man of the people. He always wants to give back to the people and the community and doesn’t miss an opportunity to do so. His K.A.I Family Foundation does good deeds for society. They built a solar-powered water plant in Pakistan, bought a home for George Floyd’s family, and gave out food and masks to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They donated $1.5 million to the WNBA Players who chose to sit out in the bubble and were getting pay-cuts.

In 2018, Kyrie was caught on video by TMZ donating $240 to a homeless man,

In 2018, Kyrie was caught on video by TMZ donating $240 to a homeless man,

Earlier this week, after Game 1, Kyrie was spotted handing out $200 to a homeless man before getting into his Escalade. Not long after though, he was fined $50K by the league.

The NBA needs to have a long, hard look at its policy and give the players some more power. Fans get away with everything, and that’s not good for the league and the players.