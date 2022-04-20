“Kyrie Irving has a 70% win rate against Celtics as a Brooklyn Net”: How Nets #11 has lost only a couple of games against his former squad after moving to BKN

Kyrie Irving has a stellar win percentage of 70% when going up against his former team, the Boston Celtics, as a Brooklyn Net.

Whether it’s flipping off fans in TD Garden or stepping on the Celtics mascot’s face on the hardwood, Kyrie Irving has done it all. The hate that Celtics fans have for their former franchise player who was with them for merely 2 seasons is unparalleled. Luckily for NBA fans, they can bear witness to what is hopefully a long series between the Nets and the Celts.

Game 1 was undoubtedly the most exciting Playoff game we’ve had so far in the 2022 postseason with Kyrie Irving going off for an extremely efficient 39 points and it ending with a Jayson Tatum game-winning layup.

We received a preview of what Irving would be like in a Playoff series against Boston after their fallout last season when James Harden was still on the team. Like this season, the Nets and the Celtics faced off in the first round with the latter getting gentlemen swept.

Kyrie played fairly well that series and even had a 39 point game in Game 4 that put the Nets up 3-1. He did however have two games of scoring less than 20 points.

Kyrie Irving and his record against the Celtics as a Net.

Kyrie Irving has played more games against the Celtics as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in the postseason than he has in the regular season. In the 6 postseason games he’s played against them as of April 20th 2022, he’s posted up a 4-2 record. The two losses come from Game 1 of this year’s series and Game 3 of last year’s series.

When it comes to the regular season, he’s played against them merely 4 times and has won 3 of those matchups. The one loss came towards the latter end of this year’s regular season when the Boston Celtics had fully figured out their defensive identity.

The 126-120 loss took place on March 6th, 2022 and saw Kyrie Irving post 19 points while shooting 8-18 from the field.

Combining both those regular season and postseason records, a percentage of 70% is what is obtained. This percentage should be taken with a grain of salt as it is one that spans over nearly 2 years.