Basketball

“Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers may save his shoe deal?”: A theory that has legs to stand on, and potentially cause an implosion of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving may be a lost cause for the Brooklyn Nets - can the Lakers handle the Diva? 
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma replacement: Will Rohit Sharma play next match vs England?
Next Article
"Kobe Bryant should go to college, he's not ready!": Golden State Warriors passed on the 5-time champion to pick Todd Fuller because of an incompetent GM
NBA Latest Post
“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash
“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash

When Michael Jordan was 43 years old, he went on to annihilate a young OJ…