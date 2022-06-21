“The Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis trade is great if you want $50M a year to win”: Skip Bayless throws shade at Nets guard’s priorities

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless addresses the rumors of a potential sign and trade between Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Things only seem to get worse for the Nets organization and its fans, who were the only team to get swept in the recent playoffs. According to a recent report, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn team are at an impasse, which could result in Kai testing free agency.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors pic.twitter.com/LnAgFks2yB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

Post his controversial anti-vaccine stance and a first-round sweep, the Nets, seem to be in no hurry to offer Irving a max extension. The seven-time All-Star had more controversies than wins this season, playing a mere 29-games. In his 3-seasons with the Nets, Irving has played 103 out of the 225 games.

GM Sean Marks and co have bent enough to honor Irving’s demands and are not having any more of it. The 30-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract and has a player option. The Nets guard, who will already be earning $36M this year, expects an extension.

However, the front office has its doubts about offering Irving the max, with many questioning if basketball is his priority. Post this news broke out, there have been rumors of the Knicks and Lakers emerging as top suitors for Uncle Drew.

Skip Bayless believes Anthony Davis is more valuable to the Lakers than Kyrie Irving.

Though Skip may never root for the Lakers to win, courtesy of LeBron James, he did have some unsolicited advice for Rob Pelinka and co. The Undisputed analyst believes the Lakers shouldn’t trade Davis to get Irving on board.

While both Irving and Davis have missed more games than played over the last couple of seasons, their reasons are different. While AD’s injury saga refuses to end, Irving doesn’t have basketball on top of his mind. Thus it may not be the wisest decision for the purple and gold to trade Davis.

The news of the Lakers emerging as front-runners for the Irving trade had Skip tweet out the following.

The Lakers are going to acquire Kyrie HOW??? In a sign-and-trade for Anthony Davis? AD is more valuable now than a Kyrie who now believes there are far more important things in life than winning basketball games … which is great unless you want $50 mil a year to win games. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 21, 2022

Well, Skip does make valid points given Irving’s host of controversies. The former Cavs superstar’s unreliable nature continues to be a deterrent, whether it’s him disappearing before tip-off without informing anyone, missing games due to personal reasons, and the latest being his war against NYC’s COVID mandate.

