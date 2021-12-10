Basketball

“17 years ago, Tracy McGrady scored 13 points in 33 seconds”: When the 2-time NBA scoring champion torched Tim Duncan and co for most incredible clutch win sequence ever

"17 years ago, Tracy McGrady scored 13 points in 33 seconds": When the 2-time NBA scoring champion torched Tim Duncan and co for most incredible clutch win sequence ever
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
Tom Brady reacts to former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas death, shares Hall of Fame picture with him
Next Article
"That Tom Brady 'Man in the Arena' isn't Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'": NFL and NBA GOAT's documentaries are harshly compared after Buccaneers QB releases series
NBA Latest Post
Tom Brady
“That Tom Brady ‘Man in the Arena’ isn’t Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance'”: NFL and NBA GOAT’s documentaries are harshly compared after Buccaneers QB releases series

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are often compared to each other given that they’re both…