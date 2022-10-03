“Kyrie Irving is a Comical Baffoon”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tharshes Nets Star For Sharing an Alex Jones Clip, Urges Nike to Pull Their Contract

Kyrie Irving and his never-ending off-the-court dramas seem to have started again, just before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Kyrie Irving’s brilliance with the basketball cannot cover his antics when he is not dribbling one. Over the years, the Nets point guard has said some things which wouldn’t make any sense to most people in the world.

There is nothing more concrete in the world than the earth’s shape. Even if you leave the surface for a while in an aeroplane or even stand atop a huge mountain or a building, you could realize it’s round. Even a kid would.

But the 2016 NBA champ and former LeBron James teammate has had his doubts over that as well. He once was or still is a part of the “flat earth” community which actually thinks that the earth is flat and for some reason, we are fed the wrong information by science that it’s not.

Also read: “Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Need to Respect Steve Nash More!”: Skip Bayless Makes a Case About the Nets’ HC Not Getting Over the Chaotic Offseason

That happened a few years back and then his anti-vaccination theories started last year which even led to him missing more than half of an NBA season.

And when it seemed that finally, Irving was going to have a season with no such controversy, he uploads a video from Alex Jones which dates back to 2002, which caught the ire of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kyrie Irving has managed to upset Kareem Abdul-Jabbar yet again

Kareem has been a social activist for more years than all of the current NBA players have been alive. And the Lakers’ legend has been critical of the Nets star for a while now.

Last year around the same time the 6x NBA champ went after him for leading the youth to a self-righteous belief about the vaccine, and now he has called him out on his recent stunt of sharing an Alex Jones content.

It’s beyond the imagination of us plain-sighted human beings as to why Kyrie does what he does.

But it should be his responsibility as a huge youth influencer to not lead so many people to such controversial views when he hasn’t done anything much to influence them positively compared to the likes of Bill Russell and Muhammad Alis of the world.

Also read: “LeBron James Passing up Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Same Season is Insane”: NBA Twitter is Excited For Lakers Superstar’s 2022-23