“LeBron James Passing up Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Same Season is Insane”: NBA Twitter is Excited For Lakers Superstar’s 2022-23

As unrealistic as it sounds, LeBron James might become the #1 on all-time scoring and #4 on the all-time assists list in the 2022-23 season.

Another season is about to begin, and we’d go again on the same old debate on whether LeBron James is the GOAT. Why is he, or is not better than Michael Jordan?

The major points of the discussion would be the same. LeBron’s longevity, MJ’s much better accomplishments in lesser time, so far and so forth.

But this year, entering his 20th season the 18x All-Star of the LA Lakers will overtake two Purple and Gold legends who are also not much behind on GOAT debates, in two major statistical categories.

Yes, as insane as it is one man is going to leave behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list and Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list.

NBA Twitter is excited at the possibility of LeBron James beating two GOATs in one season

The 18x All-Star is 1325 points behind Kareem who is at the top of the scoring list since 1989. He’d need just about 16 points per game if he can play all of 82 games in the 2022-23 season to cross that mark.

And just 97 assists behind Magic and 290 assists behind Steve Nash to become the 4th best assist provider of all time. Being a forward and doing that to all-time great point guards? It’s truly unbelievable.

LeBron James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist ladder 🤯 (h/t ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JGpJC3R0sF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2022

If somebody prophesized this 20 years ago even for this greatest high school prodigy of all time, we’d ask them to get real.

This is not what one player was supposed to be doing and not sure with this ease and still playing in red-hot form at 37 years of age. NBA Twitter is echoing the same.

This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — doddery.rages (@doddery_rages) September 27, 2022

One man passing up Magic and Kareem in the same season is insane. https://t.co/EtuJaAT32Z — BG (@Bgmegamanzero1) September 27, 2022

so he’ll be the nbas all time leading scorer and assist leader.. yeah he’s definitely the goat after that — Mik3️⃣ 🐯 (@3MWD__) September 27, 2022

if he becomes the #1 scorer of all time and passes magic in all time assists, IN THE SAME SEASON… goat debate pretty much over — DADDY FIELDS🔥🐻 (@bigbronsexual23) September 27, 2022

Wherever you stand on this debate of the GOATs, you’ve got to appreciate this achievement by this legend of the game. We will never see his kind again.