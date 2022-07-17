“Kyrie Irving was helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp”: Uncle Drew’s absence from the Drew League had everyone asking where the Nets star was

LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan combined for 72 points and 20 rebound performance in the Drew League but fans were missing Kyrie Irving.

On Saturday, when LeBron James pulled up into Los Angeles’ King Drew Magnet High School, the line to watch the game stretched for blocks once word got out that the Lakers star came to play.

The King showed up for the most famous pro-am basketball league in the country for the first time in 11 years and teamed up with Bulls star DeMar DeRozan for MMV Cheaters and defeated Black Pearl Elite 104-102.

James had 42 points and 16 rebounds while DeRozan put up 30 points and 14 rebounds but there was another star who was supposed to be present but missed the amazing night.

It had been reported by ESPN that Kyrie Irving planned to play as well, but the Nets star was nowhere to be seen.

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley to ESPN when asked about Kyrie Irving: “We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow. So, (we’ll see). But that sounded like it was going to be a sure bet but I don’t know what happened.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 17, 2022

Kyrie Irving was helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp in LA

As it comes up, the superstar point guard who is publicly wanting out of Brooklyn, was in LA but was maybe doing something that would further strengthen his notion to play with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving was helping Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy in his basketball camp. The arguable GOAT dribble was teaching kids his moves when the internet was looking for Uncle Drew in the Drew League.

Everyone wanted to know why Kyrie Irving wasn’t at the Drew League with LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan. Here he is a few hours ago helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp 👏🏽💯 (via @karismajeanofficial/IG) pic.twitter.com/JbMi0HSXSP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2022

With each passing day, Kyrie is making it more and more obvious about his preferred destination to play in the upcoming season. Whether his team budges in for the offer Lakers have in mind or the Lakers give up their first-round picks that are reportedly holding back from the proposed trade would be interesting to see.

If that trade doesn’t happen, what will be in store for both these franchises in the upcoming season most probably wouldn’t be too interesting for the fans of either team. That said let’s hope the trade does take place and nobody involved wastes yet another season of their so far tremendous careers.

