“Kyrie Irving makes $35 million this year, and he’s as unpredictable as you get”: Multiple NBA teams believe Kyrie Irving has ‘virtually zero’ trade value.

Even if the Brooklyn Nets plan on shipping off Kyrie Irving, there are reports that some front offices think they wouldn’t get much in return for him.

COVID-19 protocols in New York requires everyone at huge indoor events to show proof of vaccination. If Kyrie Irving does not receive the vaccine, he will not be allowed to play the Nets’ home games at the Barclays Center.

If this is the case, Kyrie would miss half the games in the NBA season. This reason alone is enough for the Nets to place him on the trading block. However, many believe he wouldn’t garner much interest from other teams due to his off-court antics.

“I was asking around a couple of teams, just for their opinion on the trade value of Kyrie Irving: it’s virtually zero.” – @SIChrisMannix

(Via the Crossover NBA Show | h/t HoopsHype)

Even Pre-Pandemic, there were concerns about his mentality. Many questioned if Irving even wanted to continue with his NBA career.

We all know Kyrie possesses a supreme skill set. Even then, his injury history, vaccination status and contract ($35 million owed in 2021-22 season) could make him a tough sell on the trade market.

What’s Next for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets are coming off a season where Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden all missed time due to injury. Now, the Nets are considered favourites to come out of the Eastern Conference. The availability of Kyrie will definitely be a factor in deciding the Nets’ seeding.

If and when Kyrie Irving is available and on the court, he is one of the best point guards in the league today and has been for a long time now. The 7x All-Star arguably has the best handles in the history of the NBA.

The Nets front office hopes the duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden carry the load when he isn’t available. Or a simpler solution, Kyrie Irving gets vaccinated.

